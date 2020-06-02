MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – FOX10 News is committed to getting the facts about how the government’s response to the coronavirus affects regular people.

QUESTION: COVID-19 attacks the lungs. But tell us about the growing evidence that it’s also a disease of the blood vessels.

BRENDAN: As far back as April, doctors noticed that there was a big cardiovascular aspect to this disease. A study that month based on data from China indicated that 20 percent to 30 percent of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 had cardiac injuries. And it was a contributing factor in 40 percent of deaths.

More recently, doctors in the United States have documented blood clots, strokes, heart attacks and that notorious COVID toe – the odd coloration some patients have had with their toes.

These are things not normally associated with infectious diseases. The prestigious Lancet journal in April published a study indicating that the novel coronavirus can infect the cells that line the inside of blood vessels.

Doctors recently told a science writer for Medium and Elemental that that might explain the strange symptoms sometimes associated with the disease, such as blood clots. A study last month in the New England Journal of Medicine addressed that, also.

Maybe that’s why patients who have gone on ventilators have fared so poorly. Those machines force air into the lungs, but in order to breathe properly, you also have to be able to exchange oxygen for carbon dioxide. Damage to the blood vessels can interfere with that process.

QUESTION: This is something scary we’ve heard about in the over the past week or so – rats. What does this have to do with COVID-19?

BRENDAN: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warned last week that rats and other rodents could become more aggressive out of desperation.

That’s because rodents in urban areas depend on humans for food. Restaurant garbage is a big source of food. Closed restaurants mean no food getting prepared and no waste getting tossed.

Mobile probably does not have the rat problem New York does. It does not have the same concentration of restaurants or rats. And many Mobile restaurants continued to operate takeout service. But the Mobile County Health Department last week passed along the CDC guidance.

The CDC recommends several steps to limit rodents:

Seal access to homes and businesses.

Remove debris.

Keep garbage tightly sealed.

Remove pet and bird food from yards.

QUESTION: A viewer wants to know if you can get that additional $600 unemployment benefit if you were only recently laid off.

BRENDAN: The Coronavirus, Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act expanded unemployment benefits through July 25.

It does not matter if you lost your job in March at the beginning of the pandemic or last week. Or for that matter, if you lose your job the first of July, you will be eligible for the rest of that week.

The normal maximum benefit in Alabama is $275 a week. The CARES Act adds an additional $600 on top of that as long as you qualify for at least $1.

But that money only lasts until July 25. That means you would get three months of that higher pay if you lost your job at the end of April but only one week of the higher amount if you were to lose your job July 18.

Of course, Congress could always decide to add more benefits, but additional legislation has been stalled for weeks on Capitol Hill.

QUESTION: And what if someone got laid off a month ago but only now is applying because he thought wasn’t eligible. Is that retroactive?

BRENDAN: Generally, no. Tara Hutchison, a spokeswoman for the Alabama Department of Labor, told FOX10 News that exceptions are possible. But she added that you should go ahead and file as soon as you are out of work.

The CARES Act made a whole lot of people eligible for benefits who normally are not. This includes people like gig workers, independent contractors, freelancers, church employees, government employees and even some people who are severely under-employed because of COVID-19.

That expanded eligibility remains in effect. So even if you think you might not be eligible, it’s in your interest to file a claim. Payment will be retroactive to the date you file for unemployment.

