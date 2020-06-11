MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – FOX10 News is committed to getting the facts about how the government’s response to the coronavirus affects regular people.

Here is investigative reporter Brendan Kirby with Tuesday’s installment:

QUESTION: We know the government has sent payments to about 159 million people. Do we have any idea how many people are eligible but haven’t been paid?

BRENDAN: The Treasury Department said last week that those 159 million payments went to “all” eligible Americans. But the House Ways and Means Committee disputes that.

Democratic lawmakers on the panel estimated that 30 to 35 million people might be eligible but yet still have not received their money.

Here is how the committee breaks down who still has not been paid:

13-18 million taxpayers who file tax returns and make less than the income caps set by the Coronavirus, Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

7.5 million Social Security recipients and federal railroad retirement beneficiaries who do not file tax returns.

10.7 million people who are not required to file tax returns because they make too little and who also receive no federal benefits.

Unknown millions more who collect Supplemental Security Income or veterans benefits but don’t file taxes.

The committee contends that the federal government should have the information to pay all of those folks.

One other thing: The committee says the Internal Revenue Service has some 10 million pieces of unopened mail, including 4.7 million tax returns. Some of them might be from first-time filers who would not have gotten their stimulus if the IRS did not have their information from another source.

QUESTION: We have heard from people who have tried unsuccessfully to enter their information on the “Get My Payment” portal on the IRS website. Any advice for them?

BRENDAN: First, it is important to realize that it is too late to do that if the IRS already has sent the check or prepaid card.

The IRS says you might get an error message if the information you provide doesn’t match the agency’s records. Double-check what’s being requested and make sure what you’re entering is accurate.

If your address is getting rejected, try entering it a different way. For instance, if you are putting 123 North Main St., try abbreviating it as 123 N Main St. You can check how the post office lists it by going to its ZIP Code lookup tool.

You also might get an error when entering your adjusted gross income or refund amount. Double-check that you are entering the numbers exactly has they appear on your Form 1040. And if your 2019 return numbers are not getting accepted, try the numbers from your 2018 return.

One final note: You can only enter information three times and then you be locked out for 24 hours. That is a security measure, according to the IRS.

(If you have a #COVIDINFO question for investigative reporter Brendan Kirby, email him at Brendan.Kirby@fox10tv.com)