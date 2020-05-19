MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – FOX10 News is committed to getting the facts about how the government’s response to the coronavirus affects regular people.

QUESTION: Last week, House Democrats passed a $3 trillion bill to provide more relief to Americans. It included more direct payments. Senate Republicans called that “dead on arrival.” What are Republicans are considering?

BRENDAN: Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) and other Republicans have indicated a go-slow approach. They have expressed worry over the massive amounts of debt America is taking on.

But President Donald Trump has signaled support for a payroll tax holiday. Something similar was in the Coronavirus, Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act in March, but that was only a break on the employer portion of taxes that go to support Social Security and Medicare. And did not waive the taxes; it allowed businesses to defer them to 2021 or 2022.

Under the plan Trump has talked about, workers also would get a break on those taxes, which amount to 6.2 percent. The president said in an interview with Fox News last week that he favors the idea.

QUESTION: There’s another idea, also involving Social Security. Tell us about that one.

BRENDAN: This approach is a little different. It would let workers who have paid into the Social Security system for at least 10 years to take out a loan up to $5,000 against their future Social Security benefits.

For people short on cash now, this would be a way to get money in the pockets to pay bills. They would pay it back at retirement time by delaying when they start collecting.

Scholars who developed this plan at the American Enterprise Institute and the Hoover Institution estimate the typical worker would delay when he can start drawing on the retirement program by no more than 3 months, although it could take a little longer than that for some low-income earners.

So if you would be eligible to start getting Social Security in, say, June 2035, you would have to wait until September of that year. As an example, a 45-year-old with average annual earnings of a little more than $50,000 would delay Social Security by about 1.6 months.

The White House reportedly has kicked this idea around, but it does not seem to be getting a lot of traction on Capitol Hill. Democrats have criticized this as an irresponsible policy that would hurt Social Security.

QUESTION: With schools thinking about how to handle the next school year, an important consideration is how much children spread COVID-19. Brendan, tell us about the latest.

BRENDAN: Scientists are unsure. The evidence has been mixed. On the one hand, the World Health Organization’s chief scientist told the BBC over the weekend that children are at a low risk if they contract the disease and are a relatively low risk to spread it.

Researchers in Britain and Australia, summarizing available evidence, wrote last week that COVID-19 cases are low among children and that they play a more limited role in transmission than originally feared.

On the other hand, a study published in the journal Science last month found that while children younger than 15 are less susceptible to the novel coronavirus, social distancing rules, alone, were insufficient to stop outbreaks in Wuhan and Shanghai in China.

The researchers found school closures can reduce peak incidence of COVID-19 by 40 percent to 60 percent. This is mainly because children in schools have so many more contacts than adults do in a typical day.

Another study, by German researchers looking at a group of 47 infected children between the ages of 1 and 11 found that even the ones who showed no symptoms had just as much of the virus in them as children who did have symptoms, and adults.

QUESTION: There’s been talk that heartburn medication might be part of the solution. What is the latest with that?

BRENDAN: Pepcid AC might be effective in treating the virus. There’s been research ongoing for weeks.

New York hospitals as far back as April have given heartburn medication to patients as part of a clinical trial.

Doctors intravenously administered famotidine, the active ingredient in Pepcid, to patients at 24 New York City hospitals. The idea comes from anecdotal evidence in China that the drug seemed to have positive effects.

If it’s successful, the upside is that the drug is cheap and plentiful, and scientists are well aware of the potential side effects.

Lower-income folks in China on the drug did better than wealthier Chinese citizens who were using a more expensive drug.

