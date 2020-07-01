MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – FOX10 News is committed to getting the facts about how the government’s response to the coronavirus affects regular people.

Here is investigative reporter Brendan Kirby with Wednesday’s installment:

QUESTION: We’ve talked about this issue before – stimulus payments made to dead Americans. The Internal Revenue Service says you have to return those checks, but what if one came as one payment to a couple, one of whom has died?

BRENDAN: In that case, the IRS recently provided some special instructions.

Take the example of a couple that received a $2,400 payment – $1,200 each for the husband and wife. In that case, you return only the $1,200 portion sent to the dead spouse. In most cases, that will be $1,200. But if the couple’s adjusted gross income was more than $150,000, it will be less than that because the overall payment to the couple would be smaller.

There might be some cases in which a surviving spouse cannot cash or deposit the physical check because it is made out to both spouses. If that’s the case, the IRS says to return the whole check. Write “Void” in the endorsement line and then write a note about why you are returning it and explain that you can’t cash it but want to return only half of it.

In that case, the IRS will issue a new check to the living spouse for the proper amount.

The address again, for Alabama residents, is:

Memphis Internal Revenue Service

5333 Getwell Road

Memphis, TN 38118

QUESTION: Some people have asked how the IRS could have made this error in the first place.

BRENDAN: The Treasury Department has not said a whole lot about it.

The IRS says on its website that the reason for the screw-up comes down to speed. The agency prioritized spending the money quickly over accuracy. It says it has taken actions to prevent this in the future.

The IRS says it set up the payments using the same process and requirements used to send stimulus money in 2008 to combat the Great Recession. At that time, relatives of dead people who received money were allowed to keep it. It was only later, upon further review, that the IRS determined that dead people do not qualify this time.

A government watchdog agency last week cited Treasury Department data indicating that $1.4 billion worth of payments went to 1.1 million people who had died.

The Government Accountability Office issued a number of recommendations to the department.

QUESTION: The Paycheck Protection Program expired Tuesday, but companies that missed that deadline might still get a chance to get in on that. Tell us the latest.

BRENDAN: As you know, that the program was part of the Coronavirus, Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act and offered assistance to small businesses hit by the pandemic. The first round went in days, and then Congress pumped in more money.

But now there’s about $130 billion that’s been unspent. The Senate yesterday passed a five-week extension of the deadline, until Aug. 8. But now the House of Representatives must act.

More than 4.8 million businesses have received these loans, which add up to $520 billion. Those low-interest loans can become grants if the companies maintain their pre-pandemic payroll and comply with certain other conditions.

Lawmakers view this extension as a stop-gap while Republicans and Democrats on Capitol Hill negotiate a new round of coronavirus aid. The new deadline coincides with the date Senate Republicans have set for any new bill.

QUESTION: We also have a question about another program in that CARES Act. Some people who aren’t required to file income taxes are saying they got their stimulus payment, but it didn’t include the $500 credit for their children. What should they do?

BRENDAN: It depends on if and when people used the IRS’s “Non-Filers” tool in the agency’s website.

People who make too little to have to file tax returns were able to use that site to enter their information to claim the stimulus. And they were able to submit information about their minor children.

But the IRS set a deadline of May 17 for that. If you entered that information before that date, the IRS says there’s nothing more for you to do. The agency is working to fix the error that caused some not to be paid the dependent credit and automatically will issue the additional $500 for each of your children younger than 17.

The IRS says it will continue to provide more information about that.

If you missed that deadline, you will probably have to file a tax return next year to be able to claim that credit.

(If you have a #COVIDINFO question for investigative reporter Brendan Kirby, email him at Brendan.Kirby@fox10tv.com)