MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – FOX10 News is committed to getting the facts about how the government’s response to the coronavirus affects regular people.

Here is investigative reporter Brendan Kirby with Thursday’s installment:

QUESTION: We got new unemployment numbers Thursday. There’s a massive amount of money that’s gone out in a relatively short period of time.

BRENDAN: That’s right. The Alabama Department of Labor says it has paid almost $2 billion in benefits related to COVID-19 claims. Most of that money has come from the federal government through the Coronavirus, Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

The state says it now has paid 95 percent of the claims.

It breaks down like this:

More than $1.4 billion has been paid through the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation program. That’s the extra $600 a week that Congress added to regular unemployment benefits.

$45.1 million has been paid under the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program. That’s the program that extended eligibility for folks like the self-employed, gig economy workers, church employees and people who don’t have enough work history to usually qualify.

Some $16.2 million went to people under the Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation program. That provided an additional 13 weeks of benefits to people who have exhausted their benefits under traditional unemployment.

QUESTION: Of course, some people are still frustrated. We got a question from a viewer who said she received a form by the unemployment office but left it in the car, and her son threw it out when he cleaned the vehicle. How can she get a replacement?

BRENDAN: This was a form asking for more information related to the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program.

It is important to keep that in a safe place because getting it replaced it a chore. Tara Hutchison, a spokeswoman for the Alabama Department of Labor, told FOX10 News that this requires talking to someone, and we know how hard that is.

You can try calling. Volumes are still high. Fitzgerald Washington, the secretary of the Labor Department, said in a statement Thursday that the unemployment office is getting more than 210,000 calls a day.

The state this month launched an online chat service. Check your Claim Tracker for a link to that service. That will give you a chance to talk to someone in a written format.

If you think you are eligible for the PUA, you can go to https://pua.labor.alabama.gov. Don’t type the www, or you will get an error message.

QUESTION: We know the Internal Revenue Service says it has sent out most or all of the money from the stimulus program. But some people say they haven’t gotten their money. Can they use the “Get My Payment” portal on the IRS website to tell the agency they never got the money?

BRENDAN: No. You can still use that to check your status. It will tell you when you were supposed to have been paid and how the money was supposed to have arrived – by direct deposit, check or prepaid card.

But you can’t make any changes. If you lost your check or think it never arrived or was stolen, there is a separate process for requesting a trace.

Call 800-919-9835 or submit a Form 3911. If you were supposed to get a direct deposit, double-check with your bank first. The IRS says you should take this step if it’s been more than five days since it was supposed to have been direct-deposited or more than four weeks since it was supposed to have come in the mail.

If it is a check and it hasn’t been cashed, the government will cancel the original and issue a new one. If it has been cashed, you will get a claim package. Follow the instructions and then the government will determine if you are eligible for a replacement.

QUESTION: There are some people who say they have accessed the “Get Your Payment” site but are getting error information when they try to enter their adjusted gross income. What’s going wrong?

BRENDAN: It’s hard to know for sure. But the IRS has some tips. Sometimes, it’s a matter of having to enter the numbers in a specific way.

First things first, make sure you are entering the right information. Your adjusted gross income is on Line 8b of your 2019 From 1040 or 1040-SR. If you haven’t filed your 2019 return yet, look at line 7 of your 2018 Form 1040.

When you enter the number, enter just the number, no dollar sign or other characters. For instance, $2,492 would be just 2492. If you had a negative AGI, put a minus sign before the number.

If you recently filed your 2019 return, it’s possible you are getting an error message because the IRS has not processed it yet. If that’s the case, try entering your information from the 2018 return.

The IRS said last week that it had identified an “issue” affecting some taxpayers using their 2018 adjusted gross income. The agency said it would provide an update on it when the issue is resolved, but so far it has not done so.

(If you have a #COVIDINFO question for investigative reporter Brendan Kirby, email him at Brendan.Kirby@fox10tv.com)