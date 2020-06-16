MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – FOX10 News is committed to getting the facts about how the government’s response to the coronavirus affects regular people.

Here is investigative reporter Brendan Kirby with Tuesday’s installment:

QUESTION: We’ve gotten a couple of different questions recently from viewers asking about food money given to parents whose children qualify for free or subsidized school lunches. What’s that about?

BRENDAN: They likely are referring to the Pandemic EBT program, which provided $313.50 for each child eligible for free or reduced-price school lunches or who attend school in a low-income community.

This came from a federal grant. The idea was that with schools closed in March, April and May, low-income parents would see a new food expense they were not prepared for.

The prepaid cards are good for a year and can be used at any store that takes food stamps. The benefit was supposed to be automatic, taken from records on file with the Alabama Department of Education. The Department of Human Resources says more than 400,000 schoolchildren benefitted.

But if you didn’t receive one of these cards and think you’re eligible, the DHR says to call 1-800-410-5827 or email PEBT@dhr.alabama.gov.

QUESTION: A viewer says she is not working for COVID-related reasons under the Family Medical and Leave Act. Is she eligible for unemployment?

BRENDAN: We checked with the Alabama Department of Labor on this, and the answer is probably not.

One of the first things Congress did when the pandemic hit was to make family and medical leave more generous. Ordinarily, workers are not guaranteed paid sick or leave time. But Congress provided a bunch of money so all workers could get paid if they were out for a qualifying reason. This includes things like they were sick with the virus, caring for someone who is or taking care of a child whose school was closed.

Under the law, workers in this category could collect two-thirds of their regular salary.

For purposes of unemployment eligibility, the Labor Department counts that as wages. If that cut brings a worker below his Weekly Benefit Amount, he may be able to collect partial unemployment, but if it doesn’t, there’s no unemployment.

The maximum weekly benefit is $275 a week. So that means even at reduced pay, no one bringing in money above that mark will qualify for unemployment.

QUESTION: One of the saddest parts of the coronavirus has been how poorly patients fare if they have to go on a ventilator. But now there’s a hopeful development in Britain. Tell us about that.

BRENDAN: COVID-19 patients on ventilation die in high numbers, and they often languish for more than a week, which can exacerbate hospital overcrowding.

Previous treatments that have shown some promise generally have been much more effective in the early stages. But now, Oxford University in England reports success with a steroid drug. And the best news is that it’s cheap.

The drug is called dexamethasone. Researchers examined more than 6,400 hospitalized patients. About 2,100 of them got low doses of the drug for 10 days, while the rest received the standard treatments.

The results – not yet published in a peer-reviewed journal – showed that after 28 days, it reduced deaths in patients receiving ventilation by a third. It also cut deaths by a fifth among patients getting standard oxygen treatment.

Interestingly, the drug did not appear to have much impact on patients who didn’t need respiratory support.

Alabama Hospital Association President Dr. Don Williamson told FOX10 News that doctors in Montgomery have been using steroids for some time to treat the disease.

This isn’t a cure, but this is extremely promising.

QUESTION: Scientists also are hard at work in the United States. Tell us about the latest researcher here.

BRENDAN: The National Institutes of Health on Tuesday launched an initiative around a database called the All of Us Research Program, created in 2018.

The program has more than 350,000 participants from around the country. That database is used in literally thousands of medical research studies of all aspects of health. The initiative announced Tuesday will cover three aspects related to COVID-19 – antibody testing, a survey of the pandemic’s impacts and electronic health information.

The antibody testing analyzes blood samples from 10,000 participants, starting with samples collected in March and then working backward until no positive tests are found. The goal is to find out how many people have had the virus in the past but no longer have symptoms – if they ever did. Blood registering for antibodies likely will undergo further analysis to determine if it is for the novel coronavirus specifically and to determine the level of the immune system’s response.

The survey will involve an online questionnaire, which will be 20 to 30 minutes, will be given to participants who have been ill, as well as those who have not. It will include questions about symptoms, stress, social distancing and the economic impact.

Participants will fill out the survey each month as long as the pandemic lasts so NIH researchers can track differences over time.

And finally, researchers will collect electronic health records of participants. Scientists hope to learn more about symptoms, as well as the effectiveness of various treatments.

You can volunteer to participate by going to JoinAllofUs.org.

(If you have a #COVIDINFO question for investigative reporter Brendan Kirby, email him at Brendan.Kirby@fox10tv.com)