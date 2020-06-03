MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – FOX10 News is committed to getting the facts about how the government’s response to the coronavirus affects regular people.

QUESTION: A viewer asks if she is entitled to the extra $600 in unemployment benefits if her job loss is not due to COVID-19.

BRENDAN: No. That extra $600-a-week unemployment payment authorized by Congress is only for job losses caused by the pandemic.

Now, assuming you qualify for benefits and were not fired for cause, you can still collect unemployment as you ordinarily would.

But that would be under the regular state benefit, which maxes out at $275 a week.

The eligibility for coronavirus-related claims is broad. It includes obvious reasons, like you can’t work because you’ve contracted the disease or your employer closed down because of a shutdown order. But you also may qualify if your employer laid your off because of the economic drop-off that has accompanied the pandemic.

QUESTION: Another viewer asks, what if you sold some stock while you’ve been laid off or furloughed? Does that impact unemployment?

BRENDAN: Investment income is not considered wages for the purposes of unemployment.

The Alabama Department of Labor defines wages as “every form of remuneration paid or received for personal services, including the cash value of any remuneration paid in any medium other than cash.”

That means you have to report money you earn from your labor. You even have to report other forms of compensation. So, if you cut someone’s grass and she pays you in eggs, you are supposed to report the market value of those eggs to determine your unemployment payment.

But if you’re fortunate enough to own a lot of stock in, say, Amazon or Apple, you can unload that free from worry about your next unemployment check.

QUESTION: Where do we stand on those stimulus payments?

BRENDAN: The Treasury Department gave an update on that Wednesday.

The government has paid out what it calls economic impact payments – commonly known as stimulus payments – to 159 million Americans. That comes to more than $267 billion in two months.

And at this point, Treasury says everyone who is eligible has been paid. Or at least, everyone the government has records for. It breaks down like this:

120 million people received direct deposit payments.

35 million received paper checks.

4 million got prepaid debit cards.

In addition to that, U.S. territories are distributing more than $2.5 billion that Uncle Sam sent to those jurisdictions.

The Trump administration is taking a bow for this. Treasury says the last time the federal government made direct payments of this kind, it took more than two months to deliver 800,000 payments.

QUESTION: What if the government got it wrong? How can people fix it?

BRENDAN: The Treasury Department has provided some instructions on this.

If you don’t normally files taxes: You can still use that “non-filers” tool on the Internal Revenue Service website to submit your information. It will remain active until Oct. 15, and you will get your payment by the end of the year if you submit your information by then.

If you file taxes but haven’t gotten a payment: You can claim the payment next year on your 2020 return. Or you can try to get it sooner by calling 800-919-9835. Be forewarned, though, call volumes are high.

If you think your amount was incorrect: You will have to wait until you file your 2020 tax return to resolve any discrepancies.

If you didn’t get a $500 child dependent: You also will have to wait until you file next year’s tax return.

