MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – FOX10 News is committed to getting the facts about how the coronavirus stimulus and expanded unemployment benefits affect regular people.

Investigative reporter Brendan Kirby offered more answers on Tuesday:

QUESTION: We’ve talked before about how the IRS says you can’t keep stimulus money sent to someone who previously passed away. And now, the agency has finally given instructions on how to return it, right?

BRENDAN: Correct. If you get a physical check that needs to be returned, you should write “void” in the endorsement section and then mail it back. The Internal Revenue Service says not to staple or bend or paper-clip the check, and include a note stating the reason for returning it.

For Alabama residents, mail to:

Memphis Internal Revenue Service

5333 Getwell Road, Memphis, TN 38118.

For Florida and Mississippi residents, send it to:

Austin Internal Revenue Service,

3651 S. Interregional Hwy 35, Austin, TX 78741.

Now, if you already cashed your stimulus check or received your payment by direct deposit, the IRS says you should write a personal check or money order to that same address. Make it payable to U.S. Treasury and write 2020EIP and the Social Security number or Individual Tax Identification Number that the stimulus payment was made to.

Also, include a brief explanation of why you are returning the payment.

QUESTION: We’ve gotten a lot of questions from people who say the got the wrong amount. Is there a way to fix that?

BRENDAN: We have addressed this before, but after checking to see if there is any update to this, the answer is “no.”

The only way to fix this is when you file you 2020 tax return next year.

The most common reason for incorrect amounts seems to be people who did not get the $500 child dependent credit. The IRS, for instance, might not know about children of people who received veterans benefits or Supplemental Security Income but don’t file tax returns. If they did not use the “non-filer” portal by May 5to enter that information, they will have to file a return next year to get the money.

Also remember, if you were expecting $500 for a child credit, there are several reasons you might not be eligible. If the child is older than 16, the government is not going to give you anything additional because 16 is the cutoff. We have been asked why, and the flip answer is that that is the way Congress wrote the Coronavirus, Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act. Lawmakers used the same age criteria that applies to the regular child tax credit.

And finally, if someone else claimed your child as a dependent, that’s the person who is going to get the money. This most commonly happens with divorced couples. The child might live with the mother, but the father claims the child on his taxes. In that case, he is the one who will get the money.

QUESTION: With Alabama opening back up and businesses rehiring, a viewer wants to know if she is still eligible for unemployment if her employer hires her back but at reduced hours

BRENDAN: It depends. If you have a reduction in hours, it’s possible that you can still collect partial unemployment.

Your gross weekly earnings have to be less than your weekly benefits amount. This is the way it works: You would report your weekly earnings from Sunday to Saturday each week. If they are less than your weekly benefit amount, you would get a reduced unemployment payment that week.

Unemployment is paid on a calendar year basis and must be filed during the week you are unemployed or working reduced hours.

If your earnings are more than your weekly benefit amount, then you are not eligible for any unemployment that week – even if your earnings are less than what they were before the shutdown.

QUESTION: There are lots of people who are getting unemployment who would not have been eligible before the CARES Act. After the additional $600 weekly benefit expires in July, will they still be able to get the state unemployment benefit?

BRENDAN: Yes. The Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC) program – that’s the $600 – runs until July 25.

But another part of the CARES Act, the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) program expanded eligibility to the self-employed, gig workers, contractors, the underemployed and a bunch of other workers who normally can’t get unemployment at all.

That program lasts until Dec. 31.

So for all those people, even after the additional $600 runs out, they will still be able to collect the regular state unemployment benefit through the end of the year if they are unable to earn money because of the pandemic. The maximum benefit is $275 a week.

(If you have a #COVIDINFO question for investigative reporter Brendan Kirby, email him at Brendan.Kirby@fox10tv.com)