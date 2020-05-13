MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – FOX10 News is committed to getting the facts about how the coronavirus stimulus and expanded unemployment benefits affect regular people.

Investigative reporter Brendan Kirby offered more answers on Tuesday:

QUESTION: We’ve gotten a question from a viewer who had two foster children last year. He got $500 tax credits under the stimulus program for each based on his 2019 return. But those children aren’t living with him this year. What should he do with the money?

BRENDAN: According to the IRS, he can keep the money. This is one of a number of different quirks in the Coronavirus, Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act that resolve discrepancies if favor of the taxpayer.

For instance, if it were the other way around, and the viewer had foster children this year but not last year, he would be able to claim the child credit on next year’s tax return. But he does have to give it back if he had them in 2019 but not 2020.

The rules are the same for people’s own children. If someone had a baby in 2020, she will be able to claim the additional $500 credit when she files her taxes next year.

Or, if someone’s income was too high in 2019 to qualify but it drops below the threshold this year, he can get the stimulus on next year’s taxes. However, will not have to pay it back if he qualified based on his 2019 income but made too much this year.

QUESTION: We’ve heard as many complaints about the Internal Revenue Service as we have about the Alabama unemployment office. Is there any relief on the horizon?

BRENDAN: At least the unemployment office has been open, even if it’s been next to impossible to get someone on the line. The IRS, on the other hand, literally closed its call center because of the pandemic. It’s wasn’t just next to impossible; it was impossible.

The good news is, the IRS has resumed call center operations. The bad news is it’s on an extremely limited basis and there still is no human service in most cases. Let’s run down the current state of things:

Taxpayer Protection Program: If you have gotten a letter from the IRS asking if you filed a suspicious tax return, you can use the online Identity Verification Service to validate your identity. The IRS does this if it suspects identity theft. You can find this online at https://www.irs.gov/identity-theft-fraud-scams/identity-verification. If you get such a letter, it will have a phone number that is staffed by humans, but the wait times will be lengthy.

Other phone options: If you have a question about your refund status, you can call 800-829-1954 for automated service. Some tax compliance lines also are open. But you cannot use this for questions about your stimulus payments.

Tax returns: The agency is still processing returns. In fact, as of April 3, it had received more than 97.4 million returns and issued more than $213 billion in tax refunds. But the IRS is still not processing paper returns, so if you have not yet filed, the agency asks that you do it electronically.

Mail service: The IRS is still not dealing with most mail correspondence. If you mail something, it likely will sit for a long time and might even be returned.

QUESTION: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is issuing an alert for a troubling side effect of COVID-19 that appears to primarily affect children, isn’t that right?

BRENDAN: Yes. It is similar to a condition call Kawasaki’s Disease, which has been showing up in New York.

A panel of pediatricians at Boston Children’s Hospital have given this the not-very-catchy name of “Pediatric Multi-System Inflammatory Syndrome Potentially Associated with COVID-19.” CNN has reported that two children are hospitalized there and that the Kentucky Health Department is aware of two cases there.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Tuesday that his state is investigating about 100 possible cases.

Kawasaki Disease is an inflammation of the walls of medium-sized arteries and can damage the heart. Symptoms of the coronavirus-caused complication include persistent fever, inflammation, poor function in one or more organs and symptoms similar to shock.

Dr. Karen Landers, the assistant state health officer in Alabama, told FOX10 News in a statement that it is monitoring this very closely

“At this time, the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) does not have any reports of this illness,” she said in the statement. “However, as with any potentially newly reported syndrome, ADPH will continue surveillance.”

The vast majority of children who contract COVID-19 appear to do well. But this certainly something to keep an eye on.

QUESTION: We’re constantly on the lookout for anything that can mitigate this health crisis. One idea that’s show some promise is pretty simple. Vitamin D?

BRENDAN: That’s right. It would be great if the solution, or at least part of the solution, involves something as common as vitamin D, which comes from sunlight.

A recent study published in the journal Aging Clinical and Experimental Research, finds a possible link between vitamin D and the ability to fight off infections. It builds on past research that has found people with acute respiratory tract infections had low levels of Vitamin D.

The new study examined COVID-19 mortality rates in 20 different European countries. What researchers found is a relationship between low average levels of vitamin D and high death rates. Spain and Italy have had particularly high rates of death, and people in those countries – especially the elderly – tend to avoid strong sun.

Combined with other research suggesting the coronavirus doesn’t do well in heat and humidity, this is more evidence that maybe we should be spending more time outdoors.

(If you have a #COVIDINFO question for investigative reporter Brendan Kirby, email him at Brendan.Kirby@fox10tv.com)