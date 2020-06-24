MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – FOX10 News is committed to getting the facts about how the government’s response to the coronavirus affects regular people.

QUESTION: We’ve heard from viewers having problems with their unemployment claims. They might think they’re alone, but they probably are making the same mistakes lots of other people are.

BRENDAN: The Alabama Department of Labor has a list of the most common reasons why people stop getting their unemployment payments.

Let’s look at three of the most common:

Answering COVID questions incorrectly. These questions can be confusing. But these questions are required under the Coronavirus, Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act to determine if the claim is related to the pandemic.

In order to remain eligible each week, you have to answer these right, or your benefits will get shut off. For instance, one question asks if you are otherwise able to work except for a COVID-related reason. It’s easy to misread that if you’re not paying close attention. But if you answer “no,” the benefits will stop.

Answering the self-employment question incorrectly. On question asks if you became self-employed or have returned to self-employment activities. This might be confusing if you are normally self-employed and mark “yes.” This refers to the current week, not your normal self-employment work activities. If you check “yes,” you will stop getting paid.

Errors with direct deposit. You might have gotten this notice: “Non-Deliverable Direct Deposit.” This means the bank account or routing number information that you provided is wrong and the bank can’t accept payment. To fix that, email treasurer@labor.alabama.gov.

QUESTION: What other common errors hold back claims?

BRENDAN: There are a couple more common issues.

Break in Claim. This highlights the importance of keeping up with those weekly re-certifications – even if you’ve run into a problem that has stopped your payments.

If you go two weeks or longer without re-certifying, your claim will be closed, and you will have to file a new one and start over.

The department cannot pay benefits for weeks that have not properly been certified. You can do those certifications online at www.labor.alabama.gov or by calling 800-752-7389. If you are in the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program, you must file your weekly certification by phone or by going to https://pua.labor.alabama.gov.

Wages reported. You have to report any wages you earn. That includes overtime pay, tips, vacation or money paid by an employer under the Paycheck Protection Program. Social Security, pension benefits and unemployment money do not count as wages. If those wages exceed your Weekly Benefit Amount, you will not qualify for that week.

QUESTION: Let’s talk about some common reasons for denying unemployment benefits.

BRENDAN: One of the most common is for teachers and other education employees who are between academic terms.

Education employees who do not normally work over the summer never have been eligible for unemployment. Those folks were able to collect unemployment for the weeks that the schools closed because of the pandemic. But those payments stopped once the school year ended.

In some cases, you may no longer be employed with the school, but your base wages – those earned within the last 18 months – will be attached to the previous job.

Another issue that comes up a lot is refusal to work. Remember, these CARES Act benefits in a lot of cases exceed what people were making in income. It might be tempting to just keep collecting the unemployment. But you are not allowed to do that.

If the employer that laid you off calls you back to work, you can’t refuse and stay on unemployment. Companies can report your refusal to return to the Alabama Department of Labor. Your benefits will stop, and it could be considered fraud.

There is an exception: You don’t have to return if you have a valid reason related to COVID-19. But is has to be more concrete than just saying you don’t feel safe.

QUESTION: Then there are issues with overpayment and separation. Tell us about those.

BRENDAN: You might see your unemployment benefits cut due to fraud or overpayment.

This means you have a balance due that remains unpaid. If that’s the case, the department can offset your weekly payments on your current claim. There are some restrictions for the Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation Program – which gives people 13 additional weeks beyond their regular limit – and for the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation Program – which provides the additional $600 per week.

In those cases, the money that the state can deduct each week is capped at 50 percent.

However, interest and penalties must be paid in full before payments can resume. You can pay any balance online or in person (with exact change or a money order) at 649 Monroe St. in Montgomery.

Online payments update weekly on Thursdays.

You also might receive a notice related to a “separation issue.” This means that the reason you gave for not working doesn’t match the reason given by your employer. In that case, both the employer and employee will be given a chance to make their case, and the department will make a determination about whether the claimant is entitled to unemployment.

But that’s a process that likely will take some time.

