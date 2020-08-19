MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – FOX10 News is committed to getting the facts about how the government’s response to the coronavirus affects regular people.

Here is investigative reporter Brendan Kirby with Wednesday’s installment focusing on unemployment:

QUESTION: Tens of thousands of unemployed Alabamians lost their expanded unemployment benefits last month. But now there’s some good news.

BRENDAN: That’s right. Some recipients may be able to start collecting an extra $300 a week.

This comes from the President Donald Trump’s recent executive action. After the $600-a-week federal benefit under the Coronavirus, Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act expired, the president ordered that payments continue at a reduced $400 rate. The president plans to use Federal Emergency Management Agency disaster relief funds to pay for it.

But there’s a catch: He is requiring states to chip in 25 percent of the cost. Alabama and most other states don’t have that kind of money. But the state is asking the federal government to allow it to use the benefits as part of the match.

So that means the result would be that people getting unemployment would be able get an additional $300 a week on top of state unemployment. That’s not as sweet as $600, but it would be a lot better for many people than what they’ve been getting for the past couple of weeks.

QUESTION: That’s great. So when would it start, and what do people have to do?

BRENDAN: This is all contingent on the federal government approving Alabama’s waiver request under the Lost Wages Assistance Program.

The money would not come right away, but the payments would be retroactive to Aug. 1.

If this applies to you, you’ll be notified through the “Claim Tracker” online. It would be automatic. The payments would be added to existing benefits in the same way you are currently receiving them.

This is important, though: You will need to be getting at least $100 a week in state unemployment to be eligible, and you will have to certify that you’re unemployed or partially unemployed because of COVID-19. The maximum state benefit is $275 per week. So, that means the maximum total benefit would be $575.

The extra benefit won’t last longer than the FEMA funds are available and will expire at the latest by Dec. 27 unless Congress authorizes more money.

(If you have a #COVIDINFO question for investigative reporter Brendan Kirby, email him at Brendan.Kirby@fox10tv.com)