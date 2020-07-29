MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – FOX10 News is committed to getting the facts about how the government’s response to the coronavirus affects regular people.

Here is investigative reporter Brendan Kirby with Wednesday’s installment:

QUESTION: Tuesday, we talked about some of the major provisions of the Senate Republican coronavirus plan. Now, let’s talk about some of the lesser-known provisions.

BRENDAN: Republicans have included a bunch of incentives to try to get businesses to hire laid-off workers.

These are things that wouldn’t directly help average people, like a stimulus payment would, but might indirectly benefit them. One of the big ones is an expansion of the Work Opportunity Tax Credit. This tax credit is available to employers hiring people from certain qualified groups, such as veterans and ex-felons.

The “Health, Economic Assistance, Liability Protection, and Schools (HEALS) Act, as Republicans call the bill, would temporarily include in that eligibility category people who were getting unemployment this year because of COVID-19.

The legislation also would expand the maximum credit from $2,400 to $5,000. The idea here is that companies facing uncertainty because of the virus might be prompted to hire if they can write off some of the cost on their taxes.

QUESTION: Tell us about some of the other indirect benefits in the proposal.

BRENDAN: One idea is to sweeten the tax write-offs on business meals.

The temporary deduction would allow businesses to write off the full amount of the meal through the end of the year. Currently, they can write off half of the amount. The change would raise the deduction to what it was before the big 1986 tax reform law.

The rationale here is two-fold. One, it would help businesses a little bit with cash flow. But two, the aim is to stimulate demand for restaurants, which have been among the hardest-hit sectors during the pandemic.

Another proposal would create a new refundable payroll tax credit for coronavirus expenses. Businesses could recoup half the cost of those expenses for each employee. This would cover things like testing, cleaning supplies and personal protective equipment.

And remember, all of this for now is just a proposal. It hasn’t even passed the Senate, much less been reconciled with the very different bill in the House.

(If you have a #COVIDINFO question for investigative reporter Brendan Kirby, email him at Brendan.Kirby@fox10tv.com)