QUESTION: We’ve gotten some questions from viewers who want to know when the extra $300 ordered by President Donald Trump will start.

BRENDAN: The Alabama Department of Labor still does not have a specific date. Spokeswoman Tara Hutchison said the agency is working to get the money out as quickly as possible.

The department had said it would take a couple of weeks to set up.

This comes from the president’s executive action after the $600 under the Coronavirus, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act expired last month. Alabama is one of 30 states so far to be approved for a waiver from the requirement that states put up 25 percent of the cost. So that means, instead of an extra $400, Alabama residents will get $300 a week.

If you are on unemployment, and you were eligible for the extra $300, there are two things you should know. First, you don’t have to take any action. Just keep recertifying you claim each week to stay current. Second, the program will be retroactive to Aug. 1. So, you’ll get back pay to that date.

QUESTION: We have heard some concerns expressed that overly generous unemployment benefits will make people less willing to go back to work. But there’s a new academic paper that challenges that notion, isn’t there?

BRENDAN: Yes, this comes from the University of Chicago’s Becker Friedman Institute for Economics.

When laid-off workers were getting $600 a week on top of their regular unemployment, that meant lots of folks were getting more than they were when they were working. In Alabama, the maximum benefit was $875 a week. That works out to $21.88 an hour over a 40-hour workweek.

That is more than a lot of wage workers were earning before the layoff. But the authors conclude 68 percent of workers collecting the extra benefit would have gone back to work between April and July if their employers called them back. They give four reasons why most people would go back to work anyway:

The temporary nature of the extra benefit.

Uncertainty that the offer to come back to work might not last. If you don’t come back when your employer is ready for you to work, there’s a good chance you won’t have a job when the benefits expire.

What economists call “search frictions.” Basically, this means an unemployed person is concerned it will be hard to find a new job if he gives up the one he has.

Concern that a replacement job would be at a lower wage.

