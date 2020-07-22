MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – FOX10 News is committed to getting the facts about how the government’s response to the coronavirus affects regular people.

Here is investigative reporter Brendan Kirby with Wednesday’s installment:

QUESTION: One of the most basic coronavirus questions of all is, how deadly is it? But that’s not been easy to answer.

BRENDAN: No, it hasn’t. And there’s several reasons for that. Because of inconsistent testing and the fact that a non-insignificant number of people seem not to develop any symptoms at all, it’s been hard to nail down how many people have it.

Without an accurate denominator, you get a skewed calculation of the mortality rate if you just do simple division. For instance, John Hopkins University says that worldwide, about 4.2 percent of confirmed cases have resulted in death.

But that misses people who have never been bested. And in the other direction, it misses some COVID-19 victims whose deaths have been misattributed.

Scientists all over the world have been using various methods to try to figure out the true death rate. A paper published this month in medRxiv, a site showing early versions of research that has not been peer-reviewed – examined 26 different studies pegging the death rate anywhere from 0.53 percent to 0.82 percent, with an aggregate estimate of 0.68 percent.

That would make the disease significantly less lethal than the numbers you’re used to seeing, and less deadly than some other infectious diseases, like ebola and Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS). But thre all kinds of caveats. Scientists still are not sure these estimates are accurate, and the rate varies widely based on age and underlying health conditions.

Another factor to consider is that the coronavirus is much more contagious that many other diseases. That makes it more dangerous. And even at only a half-percent mortality rate, that still makes it 5 times deadlier than the flu.

QUESTION: We have been talking about the progress in developing a vaccine. But if we don’t get one for some reason, can we beat the virus with “herd immunity?”

BRENDAN: Maybe. Like seemingly everything with this disease, it’s complicated.

The idea behind herd immunity is that enough people contract the virus and develop immunity that it runs out of fuel, to speak. But scientists can’t say for sure whether you’re immune if you recover and for how long you are immune.

There have been cases where people have been tested and found to have antibodies to the coronavirus but who had barely any detectable antibodies when tested again later. But complicating things further, researchers have found with other diseases – like SARS – immunity lasts even when the antibodies have receded.

The antibodies attach to healthy cells, protecting them from the virus.

The other question here is whether T cells can be stimulated to actually hunt and kill the virus. That’s what the search for a vaccine is all about. A vaccine would replicate this natural process and offer protection even to people’s whose immune systems ordinarily wouldn’t be able to fight off the infection.

QUESTION: The economy is bouncing back. And new statistics from the Alabama Department of Labor point to two areas in particular. Tell us about that.

BRENDAN: There are two occupations where people are the most sought-after, according to the department. One seems obvious, and one might be a surprise – registered nurse and retail sales associate.

This all comes from the Help Wanted Online data gathered by the department.

Overall, the department recorded an increase of 8.2 percent in ads placed during June.

You would expect demand for nurses to be high during a pandemic. They earn an average wage of $29.85 per hour. Retail was hit hard by the closures after the governor issued her “stay-at-home” order. But that also made the list of the most appearances in help-wanted ads, a sign the economy is coming back.

The average wage there is $13.31 an hour.

Other popular jobs include heavy and tractor-trailer truck drivers. They earn an average wage of $21.54 per hour.

QUESTION: And what about wop’s hiring. Tell us what employers are hiring.

BRENDAN: Lots of familiar national businesses.

The top three employers posting ads in June were: Walmart/Sam’s Club, Dollar General and UAB Medicine.

Others are Lowe’s, Hibbett Sports, the University of Alabama at Birmingham, Encompass Home Health and Inspire Brands.

In the Mobile area, the University of South Alabama is doing the most hiring. It posted 261 jobs.

The Labor Department also provided a list of the most sought-after skills. Those include welding, repair skills, welding equipment skills, hand tools skills, grinders, and machinery. The state says 75 percent of the workers in these occupations earn more than $29,000 a year. The average annual salary is $32,425.

