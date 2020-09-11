MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – FOX10 News is committed to getting the facts about how the government’s response to the coronavirus affects regular people.

Here is investigative reporter Brendan Kirby with Friday’s installment:

QUESTION: The state recently began paying the additional unemployment benefit. Do we know how much has been paid out?

BRENDAN: Yes, the Alabama Department of Labor says it’s shelled out $218 million so far.

This is money from the Lost Wages Assistance program set up under an executive action by President Donald Trump. That money has gone to more than 170,000 people.

The executive action actually calls for $400 a week to be paid to the unemployed. But it required a 25 percent state match. The Trump administration gave Alabama a waiver to use $100 for those funds as the match. So that means Alabama residents who qualify get $300 a week in addition to their regular state benefit.

Previously, these folks were getting $600 a week, but that expired in July. Legislative efforts to extend those benefits have failed. The most recent effort was a bill in the Senate that failed to advance over Democratic opposition.

QUESTION: We also got a question from a viewer who says he got his $300 but not the retroactive payments that the state had promised.

BRENDAN: Tara Hutchison, a spokeswoman for the Department of Labor, told FOX10 News that there was a banking error for last Friday. That affected some of the direct deposits.

But Hutchison indicated that the unemployment office took care of the issue. So, everyone who’s eligible should already have received that. That money should be paid back to Aug. 1. If you are eligible and you haven’t gotten it, you might want to check with the Labor Department.

As a reminder, the eligibility is more restrictive than it was for the extra $600 under the Coronavirus, Aid, Relieve and Economic Security (CARES) Act. You must be unemployed for a reason related to COVID-19, and you must qualify for at least $100 in state unemployment benefits.

If you do meet these criteria, you don’t have to take any action. It should be automatic. Just keep filing those weekly certifications, and check you “Claim Tracker” online at the Labor Department website.

