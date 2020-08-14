Investigative reporter Brendan Kirby explains how non-taxpayers can get stimulus payment

QUESTION: We keep getting new questions about the stimulus program. And here’s a recent one: Can people mail the information they’re asked to enter on “non-Filers” tool on the Internal Revenue Service website?

BRENDAN: Yes. The IRS gave guidance on that this week.

This is the tool, you’ll remember, for people who don’t file taxes and aren’t receiving benefits from a government program like Social Security. The “non-filers” tool lets you enter information about yourself and your address and banking information so the IRS will know where to send you the stimulus payment.

If you qualify for the payment and you haven’t done that, you can head on over to irs.gov to enter that information. But if you’d prefer to mail it, the IRS says you can do that. First, enter the information on the screen and print it. Then, double-check that “EIP 2020” is at the top of the printed document. Then make sure in column 4 of the section for “dependents,” you check “child tax credit” for each qualifying child.

Mail that document to the office where you would file a tax return. And one other thing, only do this once. If you’ve already submitted the information online, don’t mail a form.

QUESTION: And just to clarify, this isn’t for people who are getting government assistance, right?

BRENDAN: Yeah, that’s correct. Some people who don’t earn enough to have to file a tax return should still get their stimulus payment based on the information other government agencies have.

So, this would apply if you participate in one of the following:

Social Security retirement benefits.

Social Security disability benefits.

Supplemental Security Income or survivor’s benefits.

Veterans benefits.

Railroad Retirement benefits.

You should have already gotten your $1,200 the same way you get your regular benefits.

If your spouse doesn’t file tax return and didn’t get his or her money, he or she can go use the “non-Filers” tool.

QUESTION: People who aren’t required to file tax returns can do so if they haven’t gotten their stimulus payment, right?

BRENDAN: Correct. The IRS says the “Non-filers” tool is the best way to do this. But you can mail in a Form 1040 or 1040-SR instead.

If you aren’t required to file tax returns, you can fill out a paper 2019 federal return. Use the simplified return procedures described in section 3 of the tax documents with one change. The instructions say to leave the “child tax credit” line blank. But to get your full stimulus payment, you’ll want to fill that out for each qualifying child.

Also, write “EIP2020” on the top of the Form 1040 and select the appropriate filing status.

QUESTION: And, what’s the deadline?

BRENDAN: The IRS says to do this as soon as possible but no later than Oct. 15. That’s the hard deadline to get your money by the end of the year.

A few other things to keep in mind. Provide the names and Social Security numbers of all children who were younger than 17 last year. If you want a direct deposit, make sure you include the bank account and routing number.

You’ll be signing the form under penalty of perjury, so make sure the information is accurate. And your spouse also is going to have to sign it if it is a joint return.

You can get the tax document at IRS.gov/Forms. For a detailed explanation of what you have to do, go here and scroll down to question 60.

