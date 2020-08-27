MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – FOX10 News is committed to getting the facts about how the government’s response to the coronavirus affects regular people.

Here is investigative reporter Brendan Kirby with Monday’s installment:

QUESTION: Brendan, some people still haven’t gotten their stimulus payment. But that may be changing.

BRENDAN: That’s right. The Internal Revenue Service is sending “catch-up” payments to 50,000 people whose lost money because of child support owed by their spouses.

If you owed back child support, there’s a good chance the IRS intercepted all or part of your stimulus payment. But that meant that a lot of spouses who file jointly ended up having their money taken, too.

Let’s say your husband owes money for child support to his ex-wife. The portion of the stimulus that belongs to you may have gotten taken. You can get that back. In fact, we’ve talked about it in these segments. You could file a Form 8379, Injured Spouse Allocation. If you’ve done that, then you can expect to get a stimulus check in early to mid-September. You’ll get that via check, and there’s nothing more you need to do.

QUESTION: OK, that’s good news for them. But what if you didn’t file one of those forms?

BRENDAN: In that case, you can still get the money. But you will have to wait longer.

The IRS says you don’t have to file a Form 8379. The tax agency will automatically issue the portion of the stimulus that was taken and applied to the spouse’s child support debt. You will get that money, but the IRS does not have a timeframe yet.

Child support was one of the few restrictions Congress put on the stimulus payments. Other kinds of debt – including tax debt to the IRS – did not inhibit eligibility for the program.

A reminder: You can check on the status of your payment by clicking on the “Get My Payment” link at IRS.gov.

(If you have a #COVIDINFO question for investigative reporter Brendan Kirby, email him at Brendan.Kirby@fox10tv.com)