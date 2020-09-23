MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – FOX10 News is committed to getting the facts about how the government’s response to the coronavirus affects regular people.

Here is investigative reporter Brendan Kirby with Wednesday’s installment:

QUESTION: We got a question from a viewer who says he didn’t get his extra $300 this week.

BRENDAN: No one got that money this week, because the program has ended.

You will recall that President Donald Trump used executive action when the additional $600 unemployment benefit under the Coronavirus, Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act expired.

Since Aug. 1, that’s been giving people with COVID-related unemployment claims an additional $300 in benefits. But that was never meant to be a permanent solution. It was supposed to be a bridge until Congress acted. But Congress has failed to break a legislative logjam.

This is affecting more than 177,000 people in Alabama, who collectively received more than $272 million from this extension.

QUESTION: This isn’t related to COVID-19. But the state Department of Revenue today offered some assistance to people impacted by Hurricane Sally. Tell us about that.

BRENDAN: This has to do mainly with extending deadlines for taxpayers who have to file quarterly tax returns.

Those taxpayers now will have until Jan. 15 to file returns that were due on or after Sept. 15.

If you want one of these extension from the state government, write “Sally Relief – 2020” on red ink on any state paper return. If you file electronically for individual or corporate income tax returns or other tax returns, you can submit a penalty waiver by using the department’s “Form PWR.” You can get that at the state Department of Revenue website here.

This is for people who live in zone declared a federal disaster area. But some taxpayers who live outside that area may be able to get an extension, too, based on circumstances related to the storm.

(If you have a #COVIDINFO question for investigative reporter Brendan Kirby, email him at Brendan.Kirby@fox10tv.com)