MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – FOX10 News is committed to getting the facts about how the government’s response to the coronavirus affects regular people.

Here is investigative reporter Brendan Kirby with Thursday’s installment:

QUESTION: That extra $600 … it’s going away.

BRENDAN: That’s right. Saturday is the last day for the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation program, created by the Coronavirus, Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

That has provided an extra $600 a week on top of whatever someone is eligible for under the regular state unemployment programs. But that expires on Saturday. That means that for any claim that is recertified on time, the Alabama Department of Labor will send the expanded payment the following week.

So for lots of Alabamians, next week is the last one in which they will get that extra money.

If you’ve been trying to sort out a problem with unemployment, don’t worry. The Alabama Department of Labor says you will get all that money retroactively to the date of your claim. So, keep recertifying those claims. Maybe you haven’t gotten paid for a month because of some issue. If it is resolved in your favor, you will get the money for all those weeks.

QUESTION: There’s still a lot of people out of work. Is there any hope those unemployment benefits could be extended?

BRENDAN: It is true that the unemployment rolls are larger than usual. And after falling from a peak of almost 107,000 new claims the week of April 4, new claims have ticked up recently.

The state Labor Department Thursday reported that nearly 24,000 people filed new claims last week. That marks the third straight increase.

As for whether the additional benefits will be extended, the Senate and President Donald Trump are negotiating a new aid package. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Thursday on CNBC that the Republican plan for unemployment would not be based on a flat $600 payment but instead on replacing 70 percent of a laid-off worker’s wages. He also said he wants legislation to include tax credits to businesses to incentivize hiring.

In addition, it’s possible Congress might agree to a short-term extension of the unemployment program to buy more time until a comprehensive bill passes. But Republicans have been cool on that idea.

QUESTION: There is some disturbing information about the coronavirus infecting babies before they’re born.

BRENDAN: That’s right. There have been stories of this from various countries. There was a case in Mexico of newborn triplets testing positive.

We learned just Wednesday that 67 children younger than the age of 1 in Mobile County have tested positive for the coronavirus.

But a study published last week in the journal Nature confirmed for the first time that babies can actually contract the virus from their mothers while they are still in the womb.

The study focused on a 23-year-old woman in France who was 35 weeks pregnant and was admitted to the hospital in March with a fever and severe cough. While in the hospital, she gave birth to a baby boy who was transferred to a negative pressure room in the intensive care unit.

Samples collected in his first hour of life came back positive for the coronavirus gene. Three days later, the baby started experiencing symptoms – irritability and poor feeding, among others. The baby gradually got better without antiviral treatments and left the hospital 18 days later.

We don’t know how common this is, but it’s something worth considering if you’re expecting.

QUESTION: Let’s address something that’s cropped up social media, where some people have shared stories about acquaintances who’ve had several positive tests for the virus. But they only count once on the stat sheet, right?

BRENDAN: That’s correct. The Mobile County Health Department confirmed this Thursday. Each individual is considered one case.

So that doesn’t change the reported number of cases if a person, as is sometimes the case, gets multiple positive test results over a period of several weeks.

The Alabama Department of Public Health currently is reporting just shy of 6,800 positive cases in Mobile County. That means almost 6,800 individuals have tested positive at some point since March. It would be nice if double-counting explained the increase we have see. But health officials say “no.”

A couple of other related things people have asked about. The numbers reported by the state and the Mobile County Health Department tend to vary slightly from day to day. Mobile County health officials say that has to do with differences in when the two systems capture the data each day.

And on the subject of people testing positive multiple times, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention now is saying people who test positive should stay home the recommended period of time rather than relying on trying to get a negative test.

