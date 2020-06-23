MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – FOX10 News is committed to getting the facts about how the government’s response to the coronavirus affects regular people.

Here is investigative reporter Brendan Kirby with Tuesday’s installment:

QUESTION: We’ve talked before about what to do if you think your stimulus check has been lost or stolen. The IRS this week provided new guidance on that. Tell us about that.

BRENDAN: If your stimulus never came, you can ask for a trace. The government will determine if the check has been cashed or – if it’s a prepaid card – if the card has been activated.

Remember, this isn’t for challenging your eligibility if the government says you don’t qualify for a payment or if there’s a dispute over the amount of the payment. It’s for people who the government says it paid but the money never came.

Check the “Get My Payment” portal on the IRS website to see if it shows your payment was issued on a specific date but you never got it. It’s the same if you got the follow-up letter from the IRS, the Notice 1444, but never received the money

Ask for the trace this if:

It has been five days since the scheduled direct deposit date.

It has been four weeks since it was mailed by check to a standard address.

It has been six weeks since it was mailed and you have a forwarding address on file at the post office.

QUESTION: Walk us through exactly how you request one of these traces.

BRENDAN: There are two different ways. You can call 800-919-9835, but be prepared for a long wait on the phone.

Your other option is to fill out a Form 3911. It is the same form, which is the same used for any type of tax refund.

To specify this as for the stimulus, write “EIP” at the top of the form. Then complete sections I, II and III. On question No. 7 asking for the type of return, check the box for “Individual.” And for the tax period, write “2020.” Since that return won’t be filed until next year, leave the “date filed” line blank.

Once you’re done with all that, you can fax or mail it.

For Alabama residents:

Fax it to 855-580-4749.

Or mail to:

Memphis Internal Revenue Service

5333 Getwell Rd.

Memphis, TN 38118

For Florida residents:

Fax it to 855-203-7538.

Or mail to:

Austin Internal Revenue Service

3651 S Interregional Hwy 35

Austin, TX 78741

QUESTION: We had some exciting news Monday about an antiviral drug that’s shown a lot of promise in treating the novel coronavirus. Tell us more about that.

BRENDAN: The drug is called remdesivir. And its maker, Gilead Sciences, said Monday that it soon would start human trials of an inhalable version of the drug.

Until now, the only way to deliver this drug has been intravenously. That means only hospitalized patients have been able to get the drug. In Mobile, three hospitals have been using it since early May.

The inhalable version will be easier to administer and could help patients before they become extremely sick. It works using a nebulizer, which asthma patients often use. It shoots a mist into the airway. Theoretically, patients could be treated at any urgent care clinic.

Healthy volunteers will be screened this week to serve as a control group. COVID-19 patients likely will join in August.

QUESTION: That’s more exciting news on the medical front. Now, on the economic front, we know all this has caused a lot of pain. But one study suggests it’s not as bad as some expected, isn’t that right?

BRENDAN: That’s correct. This study was published over the weekend by Columbia University’s Center on Poverty and Social Policy.

Researchers say the Coronavirus, Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act saved millions of Americans from falling into poverty. That law included the stimulus payments and expanded unemployment benefits. But it had a host of other provisions designed to keep money flowing freely at a time when so many businesses had closed down because of the pandemic.

Here are the key findings:

Without the CARES Act, unemployment would have shot up to 19.7 percent and poverty rates would have skyrocketed to 16.3 percent, up from 12.5 percent before the crisis.

Assuming 70 percent of eligible families actually get the stimulus and 60 percent get expanded jobless benefits, the forecast predicts poverty rising only to 12.7 percent.

Assuming higher levels of participation – 90 percent getting stimulus money and 80 percent getting the expanded unemployment – the researchers forecast that poverty will actually decline compared to pre-pandemic levels, going down to 11.3 percent.

The paper forecasts that the CARES Act will result in lower poverty rates for all demographic groups, with the biggest percentage point difference being for Hispanics. The center forecasts a 20 percent poverty rate for Hispanics with the CARES Act; 27 percent without.

(If you have a #COVIDINFO question for investigative reporter Brendan Kirby, email him at Brendan.Kirby@fox10tv.com)