MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – FOX10 News is committed to getting the facts about how the government’s response to the coronavirus affects regular people.

Here is investigative reporter Brendan Kirby with Friday’s installment:

QUESTION: If you get your stimulus money on one of those prepaid cards instead of a check or direct deposit, can you transfer the money to a bank account?

BRENDAN: You sure can. And that is probably a safer option than carrying a card with a $1,200 or $2,400 balance.

You can transfer up to $2,500. That’s an increase from the $1,000 limit that previously was announced.

You can do this by gong to EIPcard.com. Or, you can use the Money Network Mobile App. You will need the routing and account numbers for you bank.

Follow these steps:

Call 800-240-8100 to activate your card.

Register for online or mobile app access by going to EIPCard.com or the app and clicking on “Register.”

Select “Move Money Out” and follow the instructions to set up the transfer. It usually takes one to two business days for the money to post.

QUESTION: OK, what if your card is lost or destroyed?

BRENDAN: In that case, you can request a free replacement through the card’s issuer, which is MetaBank.

There normally is a $7.50 fee for this, but it will be waived for the first time.

You don’t need to know your card number.

You can call that same number we just talked about, 800-240-8100. Hit option two on the menu.

If the name on the card is incorrect, it can be fixed. If your last name is wrong – for instance, if you just got married and it’s in your maiden name – you will still be able to activate the card. If it’s a spelling error or some other issue, you can fix that by calling that same number or going to EIPcard.com.

