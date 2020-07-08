MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – FOX10 News is committed to getting the facts about how the government’s response to the coronavirus affects regular people.

Here is investigative reporter Brendan Kirby with Wednesday’s installment:

QUESTION: We’ve seen a disturbing trend in drug abuse. Tell us about that.

BRENDAN: We will not have comprehensive officials figures from the government on this because for some time because of the lag in gathering data.

But The Washington Post cites a tracker by the Overdose Detection Mapping Application Program. That’s a federal program that gets information from ambulance crews, hospitals and law enforcement agencies.

Although it does not include the entire country, the numbers show suspected overdoses increased 18 percent in March compared with last year, 29 percent in April and 42 percent in May.

A report by the ODMAP in May showed that 62 percent of participating counties reported an increase in overdoses.

It’s impossible to know now much of this is because of the pandemic, but health care experts told the Post they believe it is playing a role.

QUESTION: There has also been a grim psychological impact from the pandemic. Tell us about that.

BRENDAN: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Census Bureau track indicators of anxiety or depression on a weekly basis. And there has been a spike this year.

From April 23 to May 5, for instance, about 36 percent of Americans reported symptoms of anxiety or depression. That’s held pretty steady. If anything, it’s gotten a little worse. The most recent period, June 25 to 30, that figure was almost 38 percent.

By contrast, during the first six months of 2019, that figure was just 11 percent. So, there’s been a big increase in anxiety, and the coronavirus is a likely culprit.

By the way, in case you are wondering, the results are similar for Alabama; a little lower but close to the national rate. It was 30.3 percent in the April 23 to May 5 period, and 35.9 percent during June 25-30.

It’s a reminder that there’s more to consider that COVID-19 infection and death rates.

QUESTION: Some folks are getting letters indicating they haven’t activated debit cards for their stimulus payments. Tell us about that.

BRENDAN: This would apply to people who got the stimulus as a prepaid card. This is some but not all of the recipients who did not get a direct deposit.

The Internal Revenue Service says people who have not activated those cards will start getting notices early this month. They will remind people to activate the cards so they can get access to the cash.

About 4 million of those Visa cards went out in May and June to people who otherwise would have gotten paper checks. But they came in plain envelopes from Money Network Cardholder Services, so people may have mistaken them for junk mail.

The reminder mailing should be easier to spot. The Treasury Department logo will be visible on the envelope and letter. And the left front of the envelope will read: “Not a bill or an advertisement. Important information about your Economic Impact Payment.”

The letter will include instructions on how to activate the card and will have a picture of what the card looks like. Once the card is activated, you can transfer the money to a bank account or get money from automated teller machines. And you won’t be charged a fee for withdrawals.

QUESTION: And what should you do if you think you did misplace your card amid all that junk mail?

BRENDAN: You can get a free replacement from MetaBank Customer Service. That’s the bank that issued the cards.

Normally, there’s a $7.50 fee to do this, but that will be waived the first time you ask for it to be re-issued.

You can ask for the replacement by calling 800-240-8100. It’s option 2 on the phone menu. And don’t worry, you won’t need to know card number.

And by the way, you can call that same number if the name on the card is wrong, such as incorrect spelling. Or, you can go to EIPcard.com.

If the problem is that it has a newly married woman’s maiden name or something like that, you can still activate the card using your first name. You will be asked to verify your identity.

(If you have a #COVIDINFO question for investigative reporter Brendan Kirby, email him at Brendan.Kirby@fox10tv.com)