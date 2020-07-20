MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – FOX10 News is committed to getting the facts about how the government’s response to the coronavirus affects regular people.

Here is investigative reporter Brendan Kirby with Monday’s installment:

QUESTION: We’re all hoping for a vaccine. And there’s some good news on that front Monday.

BRENDAN: That’s right. It’s starting to look like we may get that vaccine sooner rather than later – and probably from more than one company.

The latest development comes from Oxford University in London, where researchers reported that they have gotten positive feedback from a Phase I and II clinical trial that began in April. Those results have been published in The Lancet. A thousand healthy adults between the ages of 18 and 55 volunteered, with half getting the vaccine and half getting a placebo.

The vaccine caused a T cell response within 14 days of getting the vaccination. This means white blood cells attacked cells infected with the novel coronavirus. And those subjects had an antibody response within 28 days. This means the antibodies are able to prevent the virus from infecting cells in the body.

That neutralizing activity occurred in the blood of 100 percent of participants. And more good news: There were no serious side effects associated with the vaccine.

Oxford is working with the drug company AstraZeneca for large-scale manufacture and distribution of the vaccine once it gets final approval.

Two other vaccines – one by Pfizer and BioNTech, and one by the National Institutes of Health and Moderna – have achieved similar results. Moderna is planning to start a Phase III trial later this month with 30,000 volunteers.

QUESTION: Now a question that’s been perplexing since the beginning of the pandemic --- why the disease has disproportionately affected African-Americans. And now there’s research that might point to a reason why.

BRENDAN: That’s right. Black people in Alabama have been more likely on a per capita basis both to contract the virus and die from it.

So far, 43 percent of lab-confirmed deaths from the novel coronavirus have been black, while African-Americans make up roughly a quarter of the population.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently published the new research. Researchers from the Medical College of Wisconsin examined 178 COVID-19 cases from March 20 to May 21.

They concluded that people with sickle cell disease who get infected with the novel coronavirus have a high risk for severe outcomes and death.

The statistics show that patients known to have that condition have a 69 percent hospitalization rate, an 11 percent intensive care unit rate and a 7 percent mortality rate. This is particularly alarming given that the average age of this group was younger than 40. Those rates are significantly higher than the rates for all COVID-19 cases in that age range.

African-Americans are far more likely to have sickle cell disease, so this could be at least one explanation for why COVID-19 outcomes have been so much more severe for black Americans.

QUESTION: The unemployment rate continues to drop in Alabama, but there are still lots of people who haven’t gotten their claims straightened out, and now they’re getting messages telling them their claims are not valid.

BRENDAN: That’s right. The Alabama Department of Labor has tinkered with the process a little bit. But the way it works now is this:

First, you must file for regular unemployment at https://initalilclaims.labor.alabama.gov. If you don’t have enough wages during the “base period” to qualify or you have previously been disqualified, you will be rejected.

But you may still qualify under the Coronavirus, Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act program known as Pandemic Unemployment Assistance. You can access that at https://pua.labor.alabama.gov. It is also on the “Claim Tracker” if you already are in the system. When you apply here, you will be asked a series of questions related to COVID-19.

Based on these questions, the state will determine if you qualify under the expansion passed by Congress to fight the pandemic.

The exact wording of those questions is left to each state. But federal law spells out who is covered and who is not.

QUESTION: And we’ve gone over that before, but let’s remind people of those categories.

BRENDAN: There are 10 categories:

Anyone who has been diagnosed with COVID-19 or is experiencing symptoms and seeking medical attention.

Anyone who is living with someone with COVID-19.

Anyone who is caring for a family member with the disease.

Anyone who is caring for a child whose school or day care center has been closed because of COVID-19.

Anyone who cannot reach his workplace because of a quarantine imposed by a public health emergency.

The other five categories are:

Anyone who can’t reach his workplace because he is been advised by a health care provider to self-quarantine due to concerns related to COVID-19.

Anyone who was scheduled to start a job but cannot because of a COVID-19 health emergency.

Anyone who became the breadwinner or major support for the household because the head of household has died as a direct result of COVID-19

Anyone whose place of employment is closed as a direct result of a COVID-19 public health emergency.

Anyone who has quit his job as a direct result of COVID-19.

