QUESTION: We know lots of medical researchers are trying to unlock the secrets of COVID-19. But we’re getting some clues from a genealogy company, isn’t that right?

BRENDAN: Yes, the company is 23andMe. That’s one of the outfits that tells people their ancestry based on home DNA kits.

But like so many others, the company has jumped on the coronavirus problem.

23andMe announced this week that it has gotten information from some 750,000 people, and this is what researchers and found that people with O-type blood appear to have some natural protection against the virus.

Researchers found:

People with O-type blood are 9 percent to 18 percent less likely to have tested positive for COVID-19 than other blood types.

Other blood types did not appear to be substantially different from one another when it comes to the virus.

Experts caution against making sweeping judgments. They say there are so many factors that can influence infection rates that it is hard to know if blood makes a different. And even if it does, people with O blood are far from immune.

This is not the first time researchers have looked for a connection between blood type and the virus. Chinese scientists in April suggested people with type A blood were at a higher risk of contracting it.

QUESTION: Another factor we keep hearing about is heat and humidity. And a new study sheds some light on that. Tell us about that one.

BRENDAN: This comes from a study last week in the journal Clinical Infectious Diseases that looked at temperature, the UV index and precipitation on the novel coronavirus.

The good news is, the virus does, indeed, fare poorly one the mercury starts to rise. The bad news is, the benefits appear to stop once temperatures hit the 50s.

Researchers from Mount Auburn Hospital in Massachusetts tracked daily infections across the United States from Jan. 22 through April 3, as reported by the popular Johns Hopkins University COVID-19 tracker. They then compared that to weather data from the National Centers for Environmental Information.

The results were that transmission was lower in warmer temperatures – but only up to about 52 degrees.

The lowest rate of transmission was on days when the temperature above 50 degrees. The highest increases were on days when the temperature was below 30 degrees.

One important caveat: The data involved a time of the year when the maximum temperature was below 70 degrees in most of the country. So, it is possible really hot temperatures like we see during summer has a greater impact.

QUESTION: What can people do if their stimulus is wrong. The Internal Revenue Service gave us new information on that today. Tell us about it.

BRENDAN: The first thing the IRS says is to double-check to see if you are eligible. We talked earlier this week about some of the people who do not qualify, like adult dependents.

But the IRS reminds you there are certain income limitations. You can see more details here.

The agency also advises that you should keep your Notice 1444. That’s the letter that is supposed to arrive within 15 days of your payment. You can refer to that when you file your 2020 tax return next year.

And the IRS maintains that, for now, that’s the only way to fix a mistake – such as not getting the $500 credit for a child.

The other thing you should do is keep alert for changes. The IRS said it eventually will provide more details on what action to take. But for now, the IRS says it’s not making corrections and not issuing additional money.

QUESTION: What if you were supposed to get a payment by check or prepaid card and it was lost, stolen or damaged?

BRENDAN: There is some new information on this, too. The IRS has laid out some specific instructions.

First, you should initiate a trace on your payment, and you can do this in two different ways. Call 800-919-9835 or submit a Form 3911. If you are married and filed a joint return, both spouses must sign that document.

The IRS will process that trace request in one of two ways:

If the check wasn’t cashed, the IRS will cancel the original check and issue a new one. If you find the original, send it back to the IRS as soon as possible.

If the check was cashed, the Bureau of Fiscal Service will provide a claim package that includes a copy of the cashed check. Follow the instructions. The agency will compare your signature with the signature on the check to determine if should get a replacement check.

One final note: Do not request a payment trace if you are trying to determine your eligibility or dispute the amount of money that you received. This is only for payments that have been made but now are gone.

