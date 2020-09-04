MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – FOX10 News is committed to getting the facts about how the government’s response to the coronavirus affects regular people.

Here is investigative reporter Brendan Kirby with Friday’s installment:

QUESTION: It’s the first week of September, so we should remind people about an upcoming deadline related to the stimulus program.

BRENDAN: That’s right. The Internal Revenue Service reopened the registration period for some people on certain federal government programs who are eligible for the stimulus payment but who didn’t get the additional $500 child credit.

The people this applies to are folks who collect Social Security, Railroad Retirement Benefits, Supplemental Security Income or Veterans Affairs benefits and who didn’t file a 2019 or 2018 tax return. Initially, the IRS gave those folks until April 22 to use the “Non-Filers” tool to enter information about their minor children.

But last month, the IRS opened that back up. So if you’ve got kids or even foster children or grandchildren who are your dependents, make sure you go to the non-filers site by Sept. 30. That’s the drop-dead deadline.

QUESTION: And remind people how they can fix mistakes if they got the wrong amount.

BRENDAN: This is a good news/bad news situation.

The good news is you can eventually claim the money you’re entitled to. The bad news is you’ll have to wait until next year.

The IRS based the stimulus payments on people’s 2019 tax returns and, if those hadn’t been filed, their 2018 returns. You might be on the short end of the stick if you would have qualified based on your 2019 income but not your 2018 return and you hadn’t filed your 2019 taxes until recently. Or, maybe the agency just made a mistake.

That can’t be fixed at the present time. But you will be able to reconcile that next year when you file your 2020 return. Keep the Notice 1444, the letter that the IRS mailed after sending the payment. You can refer to that next year when filing your tax return. In addition, the tax agency says it will provide further instructions at a later date.

(If you have a #COVIDINFO question for investigative reporter Brendan Kirby, email him at Brendan.Kirby@fox10tv.com)