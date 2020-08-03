MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – FOX10 News is committed to getting the facts about how the government’s response to the coronavirus affects regular people.

Here is investigative reporter Brendan Kirby with Thursday’s installment:

QUESTION: Congress continues to debate the next round of stimulus. But sometimes we forget that some people still have not gotten the initial stimulus. And the Internal Revenue Service has an explanation for some.

BRENDAN: That’s right. The agency last week revealed a glitch affecting some people in the District of Columbia 25 states – Alabama and Florida included.

This affects some residents who were supposed to get their payment on a prepaid debit card. This could be talking about you if you check the “Get My Payment” portal and get a message that your payment was going to be mailed on May 22.

The IRS attributes this to a “system error” that caused those scheduled payments not to be made.

If this is you, and you live in Alabama, Florida, Mississippi or one of the other affected states, the IRS says you don’t have to do anything. The agency is aware of the issue and working up a new payment, which will come in the form of a paper check to the address on file.

You can keep checking on the status at the “Get My Payment” site.

QUESTON: And what if you haven’t gotten your stimulus but it wasn’t supposed to have been mailed on May 22?

BRENDAN: You can request a trace on your payment. Here’s how:

You can call 800-919-9835, although you should expect a long wait on the phone. Or you can submit a Form 3911, which you can download from the IRS website.

If you are married filing jointly, both spouses must sign the form. Write “EIP” on the top of the from and complete sections I, II and III. Answer the refund questions as they relate to your economic impact payment. For Number 7 under Section I, check the box for “individual” for the type of return, enter “2020” as the tax period and leave the date field blank.

Then fax or mail the form. For Alabama residents, the fax number is 855-580-4749. Or mail it to:

Memphis Internal Revenue Service

5333 Getwell Road,

Memphis, TN 38118.

