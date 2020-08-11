MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – FOX10 News is committed to getting the facts about how the government’s response to the coronavirus affects regular people.

Here is investigative reporter Brendan Kirby with Tuesday’s installment:

QUESTION: Some viewers have been asking if the Internal Revenue Service is still issuing stimulus payments based on 2019 tax returns?

BRENDAN: Yes. Because the federal government extended the deadline to file taxes until last month, those 2019 returns continued to stream in. And the IRS said this week that it continues to send out stimulus payments based on those returns.

This will happen if the IRS has not already determined you are ineligible based on your 2018 tax return on file.

You will be able to check on your updated status using the “Get My Payment” page on the IRS website. As with earlier stimulus payments, you should get a letter within 15 days of receiving that payment. Keep that Notice 1444. You can use it when you file your 2020 return next year to claim additional amounts if you are eligible.

QUESTION: You mentioned that you will get a stimulus payment based on a recently filed 2019 tax return if you weren’t determined to be ineligible based on your 2018 return. If your eligibility changed between 2018 and 2019, will you get the stimulus?

BRENDAN: No. The IRS clarified that this week, as well.

If the agency determined you were not eligible based on your 2018 taxes and did not have your 2019 return, that determination will not change this year.

For instance, let’s say you made too much money in 2018 to qualify for the payment but then lost your job in 2019 and would be eligible based on your income that year. Fair or not, if the IRS did not have that 2019 return, the check is not coming this year.

The good news is you can still claim the stimulus next year when you file your 2020 return – but only if you are still eligible based on your income this year.

QUESTION: The IRS this week has clarified that it is not going to send you more money if your eligibility changed between 2018 and 2019.

BRENDAN: Correct. If you did not file your 2019 tax return and the IRS determined you were ineligible based on your 2018 return, it’s not going to send you the check this year if you later filed your 2019 return.

Well, the same goes if the amount of money you’re eligible for changed between 2018 and 2019.

Let’s say your income in 2018 was too high for the full $1,200 stimulus payment, and you got $800 instead. But then you recently filed your 2019 return and your income that year would qualify for the full $1,200. Well, the IRS isn’t going to send you the additional $400 to make up the difference.

You may be able to make up the difference next year when you file your 2020 tax return. You’ll need to hang on to the Notice 1444. That’s the letter that the IRS sent to the last known address on file after making the stimulus payment. You can refer to that to claim additional credits if you’re eligible.

QUESTION: And let’s remind people about what those income eligibility requirements are.

BRENDAN: You remember the basics: Individuals get up to $1,200, and married couples filing jointly get $2,400.

And remember the income caps:

Single filers get the full amount if their adjusted gross income is $75,000 or less. It starts to phase out at that point and goes away completely at $99,000.

For married couples filing jointly, the income starts to phase out at $150,000 and goes away at $198,000.

The range is $112,500 to $136,500 if you file as a head of household.

Then there’s the child tax credit – $500 for qualifying children. They must be younger than 17 at the end of the taxable year.

(If you have a #COVIDINFO question for investigative reporter Brendan Kirby, email him at Brendan.Kirby@fox10tv.com)