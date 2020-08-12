MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – FOX10 News is committed to getting the facts about how the government’s response to the coronavirus affects regular people.

Here is investigative reporter Brendan Kirby with Wednesday's installment:

QUESTION: People have been asking about the president’s executive action on unemployment. Does that mean people out of work are going to be able to start collecting the extended benefits?

BRENDAN: That’s still not clear, at least when it comes to Alabama.

You will recall that the additional $600 a week in COVID-related funds added by the Coronavirus, Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act has now gone away. Congress so far has failed to break a stalemate on the issue. So President Donald Trump signed an executive memo providing for $400 a week above state unemployment.

But states must agree to enter a financial arrangement with the federal government, and the states would have to kick in 25 percent of the cost. That’s a lot of money to many state governments, and we don’t know yet what Alabama will do.

The state Department of Labor tweeted this week that it expects guidance soon from the federal government. Spokeswoman Tara Hutchison told FOX10 News that officials are still awaiting that guidance. She indicated it may be possible for states to use existing unemployment insurance payments as the state’s match, which would mean folks would get an additional $300, instead of $400. But nothing is final.

Gina Maiola, a spokeswoman for Gov. Kay Ivey, told FOX10 News that the administration is exploring all options.

QUESTION: And give us an update on the other executive memo, giving people a break on payroll taxes.

BRENDAN: This action would defer the employee portion of the payroll tax, which funds Social Security and Medicare. It amounts to 6.2 percent of your gross income for Social Security and 1.45 percent for Medicare.

The president had floated this idea as part of a follow-up to the CARES Act. But lawmakers in both parties were cool to it, and the overall bill is stalled.

Essentially, the government would leave that in the paychecks of workers making less than $100,000 a year. For someone making $1,000 a week, that comes to almost $77. That could come in handy for a family where a second income earner has lost her job.

But be careful. The executive action merely defers collection. You might have to pay it back at tax time. In effect, it would be a zero-interest loan from the government. President Trump has said he plans to forgive the loans if he wins re-election, but there is, of course, no guarantee of that, and Congress probably would have to go along.

QUESTION: Tell us about how a blood test may reveal how much risk people face if they contract COVID-19.

BRENDAN: We talked months ago about early research from China suggesting that people with certain blood types do better or worse with the disease.

Now, we’ve got new research from George Washington University published in Future Magazine. Researchers analyzed 299 patients with COVID-19 for the presence of five different biomarkers associated with bad outcomes.

Of those 299 patients, 200 had all five biomarkers. These biomarkers could help doctors predict which patients are likeliest to suffer the most severe complications. That means, it may be possible to tailor treatments based on a simple blood test, which could – at least, theoretically – improve outcomes for people who have been infected.

QUESTION: Speaking of ways to identify the virus, there’s interesting research from Germany showing man’s best friend can help.

BRENDAN: Yeah, that’s right. This is a great story of dog lovers.

The study published last month in the journal BMC Infectious Disease suggests that dogs might be able to fill the gap in the ability of testing to keep up with infections.

Researchers trained eight detection dogs for one week to detect the saliva or tracheobronchial secretions of patients with COVID-19. It was a randomized, double-blind controlled study. And here are the results:

Of 1,012 randomized samples, the dogs achieved an overall detection rate of 94 percent, with 157 correct indications of COVID-19 samples and 792 rejections of those that were negative.

There were 33 positive samples that the dogs incorrectly identified as negative, and 30 samples in which they got it wrong the other way around.

This might not be as accurate as an approved, lab-confirmed nasal swab polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test. But it would be a big improvement over some methods used to screen, like those temperature checks that many organizations use to check folks entering the buildings.

(If you have a #COVIDINFO question for investigative reporter Brendan Kirby, email him at Brendan.Kirby@fox10tv.com)