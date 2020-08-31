MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – FOX10 News is committed to getting the facts about how the government’s response to the coronavirus affects regular people.

Here is investigative reporter Brendan Kirby with Monday’s installment:

QUESTION: We’ve got some questions about unemployment. The first has to do with that additional $300 a week that President Donald Trump has ordered. Will people get it if they’ve recently returned to work?

BRENDAN: They should get at least part of it, as long as they otherwise qualify.

This replaces the Coronavirus, Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act $600 weekly supplement that expired at the end of last month. With legislative negotiations at a standstill, the president used executive action to use Federal Emergency Management Agency funds to provide additional benefits, albeit at a lower rate.

Alabama is still setting up the system to start making the new payments. But officials have said they will be retroactive to Aug. 1. Labor Department spokeswoman Tara Hutchison assured that if someone leaves the unemployment rolls before those payments start up, he will get the money for the weeks he was unemployed – as long as he is otherwise eligible.

To be eligible, you must be out of work for a coronavirus-related reason, and you must have a Weekly Benefit Amount of at least $100.

QUESTION: We also had a question from a viewer who is taking time off to help her children with virtual learning during the nine weeks that Mobile County public schools will be online. Will she be able to get unemployment?

BRENDAN: The answer is probably not. It depends on how much it changes the worker’s pay.

Under the Family and Medical Leave Act, the viewer will able to get two-thirds of her regular salary while she is home with her children because of a coronavirus-related reason.

The Alabama Department of Labor says the viewer probably will be ineligible even with the reduced pay. The only way you might be able to get benefits is if the mount of pay you are getting falls below your weekly benefit amount.

But the maximum WBA in Alabama is $275. So that means if your income is over than that – even if it’s been reduced – you are probably not going to be able to get unemployment while you’re getting partial pay under the Family and Medical Leave Act.

QUESTION: With Mobile County public schools starting online only tomorrow, some are asking how school meals are going to work. Tell them about that.

BRENDAN: Just because classes won’t be in person doesn’t mean the school system’s feeding program will go on hiatus.

Schools spokeswoman Rena Philips told FOX10 News that every student will be provided two free meals a day, just like when they are in the classroom. But it will work a little differently.

Beginning Mo0nday, the schools are going to be providing a week’s worth of meals at the start of each week. Parents got hot breakfasts and lunches for each student, and then frozen meals they can heat up the rest of the week.

Next week, because of the Labor Day holiday, Tuesday will be the distribution day.

Drive-through distribution will occur at every school with a cafeteria, generally between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. But those times can vary, so check with your school for that and other details. Beginning next week, parents will need their children’s bar code or lunch number.

The food includes burgers, chicken and tacos, as well as mile, juice and fruit.

QUESTION: There’s confusion over how long you need to stay out of public if you’ve caught the coronavirus. Ten days? Fourteen days? It gets confusing.

BRENDAN: It does. The Mobile County Health Department offered an explanation last week to try to sort that out.

Scott Chavers, an epidemiologist at the department, said the public health guidelines are different for those in isolation and those in quarantine. Don’t mix those together.

It breaks down like this: There’s quarantine, for people without symptoms who have been exposed to someone with the illness. If you are in that situation, you need to wait 14 days without symptoms to make sure you haven’t contracted it before going back to your regular life.

Chavers said that’s based on the incubation period, or how long it takes from the time you’re infected to when you start getting sick.

Then we have 10 days of isolation for people with COVID-19 symptoms. That’s based on how long a non-immuno-compromised person can transmit the virus.

