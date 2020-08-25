MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – FOX10 News is committed to getting the facts about how the government’s response to the coronavirus affects regular people.

Here is investigative reporter Brendan Kirby with Tuesday’s installment:

QUESTION: Some people might have missed their stimulus if it came as a debit card.

BRENDAN: That’s right. You may have thought this was junk mail because it came in a plain envelope.

People who had not activated their debit card with the stimulus payment were supposed to have gotten a follow-up letter from the Internal Revenue Service reminding them that they can activate it or apply for a replacement.

The IRS sent the stimulus as a debit card, rather than a check, to about 4 million people in May. If you’re hunting through old stacks of mail for the reminder letter, it will have the Treasury Department logo prominently displayed on the envelope and letter. And it will state, “Not a bill or an advertisement. Important information about your Economic Impact Payment.”

You should look out for this mailing if you were expecting a stimulus payment but never got it. And if you have the card, activate it as soon as possible. Then you can transfer the money to a bank account or take out cash from an in-network automated teller machine without fees. Go to EIPcard.com for more information.

QUESTION: And I’m sure some people are worried about scams.

BRENDAN: We all have to be careful about that these days. And the IRS says folks should be on the lookout, as well.

Con artists are trying to use the stimulus program as cover to steal people’s money and personal information. The most important thing to remember is that the IRS says it doesn’t initiate individual contact with taxpayers by email, text messages or social media channels requesting personal or financial information.

So, if you get an email or a phone call asking about the stimulus program, it’s undoubtedly fake. You shouldn’t reveal information about your banking records or other sensitive information.

The IRS also says to look out for emails with attachments or links claiming to have special information about the program or tax refunds. That’s an indication of fraud, as well.

QUESTION: We have gotten a question form a viewer who was filing her weekly unemployment and was given questions about her status all the way back in April.

BRENDAN: The Alabama Department of Labor says this is not a glitch. Not many unemployment recipients are getting hit with this, but it is legitimate.

These questions are related to the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program, which offered benefits to people who aren’t usually eligible for unemployment.

People in that category may have old weeks where there was no accompanying self-certification questionnaire that asks about the circumstances related to COVID-19. This is a requirement from the U.S. Department of Labor.

So, beginning this past weekend, claimants in the PUA program with missing PUA certifications got notified on their “Claim Tracker” that they need to recertify. This questionnaire will look like the one that the department recently added to the Claim Tracker for other issues.

Now, the department warns that this is only to certify for claims that already have been made. It won’t necessarily result in any new payments or additional eligible weeks. But it’s important: If you don’t property certify the weeks, it could result in an overpayment, and the state might want to you give some of the money back.

QUESTION: Same viewer wants to know how to answer the question about whether you were unable to reach your place of employment because of a quarantine and how she should answer if she has two part-time jobs but only one was affected.

BRENDAN: The answer here has to do with whether COVID-19 prevented you from working.

The Alabama Department of Labor says that would apply if your employer had to close because of the governor’s shutdown order in late March. It also would apply if a doctor instructed you to self-isolate because you were experiencing symptoms or because you came into close contact with someone who was infected.

Keep that in mind if you get one of these PUA questionnaires from a week back in April.

As to what to do if you have more than one employer, spokeswoman Tara Hutchison reiterated that you could be eligible for partial unemployment if your income was reduced. So, if one employer closed because of the governor’s order but you were still able to work the other job, you would note that the total hours have been reduced.

(If you have a #COVIDINFO question for investigative reporter Brendan Kirby, email him at Brendan.Kirby@fox10tv.com)