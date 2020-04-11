IRS deposits first wave of stimulus checks

The Internal Revenue Service sent out the first wave of stimulus checks to Americans on Saturday, the agency said.
"#IRS deposited the first Economic Impact Payments into taxpayers' bank accounts today. We know many people are anxious to get their payments; we'll continue issuing them as fast as we can," the IRS wrote Saturday evening on Twitter.
Stimulus check: How much can you expect?
Deposits will continue in the days ahead, starting with people who have filed tax returns for 2018 or 2019 and authorized direct deposit. Others -- including people who haven't filed returns, authorized direct deposits, or receive Social Security -- will probably have to wait weeks or months before seeing their money.
The distributions are part of the $2.2 trillion economic relief package passed by Congress in March.
This is a breaking story and will be updated.
The Internal Revenue Service sent out the first wave of stimulus checks to Americans on Satu…
The U.S. has overtaken Italy for the highest death toll in the world from the coronavirus, Johns Hopkins University says
CHICAGO (AP) — The U.S. has overtaken Italy for the highest death toll in the world from the…
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - More than 450 health care workers in Alabama have been infected with…
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA)-- Mobile County Sheriff Sam Cochran says they hope to test all correctio…
Preparing for what Mother Nature could throw our way -- Mobile County EMA is on standby. Unl…
The coronavirus is forcing many people to stay inside throughout Southern Alabama, while tha…
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – FOX10 News is committed to helping your sort through the confusion ove…
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The death count has gone up again in Mobile County from COVID-19, and …
It's been about a week since a new COVID-19 testing site was opened at Ladd-Peebles Stadium …
The US Postal Service is giving Congress a dire warning, telling lawmakers in a video briefi…
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - USA Health tested more than 420 patients for the COVID-19 virus during…
All of south Alabama is expected to be under at least a level-3 severe weather warning on Ea…
President Donald Trump on Friday advised faith leaders to wait for the country to "get heale…
Even though the coronavirus pandemic continues to take lives across the United States, Covid…
MOBILE, Ala. (Ala.) – Traffic along interstate highways in Mobile and Baldwin counties plumm…
Apple and Google are partnering to help authorities track exposure to the coronavirus using …
The Internal Revenue Service said Friday that some stimulus payments will start going out ne…
Pangolins, not snakes, may be the missing link for transmission of the new coronavirus from …
The Internal Revenue Service on Friday launched a website to help millions of Americans get …
Data Source: Alabama Department of Public Health Infectious Diseases & Outbreaks Divisio…
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.