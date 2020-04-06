The IRS has issued a warning about scams related to the COVID-19 economic recovery payments.
According to the IRS, con artists are using the recently approved payments as an opportunity to commit a crime.
“While the crisis has brought out the very best in most Americans, there are those unfortunate exceptions among us that the rule of law will deal with,” U.S. Attorney Jay E. Town said. “Alabamians and Americans need to remain vigilant and not fall for the fraudsters, hucksters, and con artists. Contemplate before you click. Investigate before you give information. Deliberate before you donate. You are your own first line of defense.”
Most people will receive their payment via direct deposit, but others will receive a check. The IRS said scammers may try to get you to sign over your check to them or attempt to get you to “verify” your filing information as a ploy to steal your identity and money.
The following tips were offered by the IRS to help people avoid scams and fraud.
· The IRS will deposit your check into the direct deposit account you previously provided on your tax return (or, in the alternative, send you a paper check).
· The IRS will not call and ask you to verify your payment details. Do not give out your bank account, debit account, or PayPal account information - even if someone claims it's necessary to get your check. It's a scam.
· If you receive a call, don't engage with callers/potential scammers or thieves. Just hang up.
· If you receive texts or emails claiming that you can get your money faster by sending personal information or clicking on links, delete them. Don't click on any links in those emails or texts.
· Reports are also circulating about bogus checks. If you receive a “check” in the mail now, it’s a fraud - it will take the Treasury a few weeks to get the payment process underway. If you receive a “check” for an odd amount (especially one with cents), or a check that requires that you verify the check online or by calling a number, it’s a fraud.
People are encouraged to report scams to the Atlanta Field Office of IRS Criminal Investigations at AtlantaFieldOffice@ci.irs.gov.
For more information, visit the IRS website at www.irs.gov/coronavirus.
