MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – As public health officials lay the groundwork for distributing the COVID-19 vaccine, reluctance does not just permeate through the general public.

Some health care workers as hesitant, too.

“Some people just won’t take it,” said Dr. Paul Goepfert, director of the Alabama Vaccine Research Clinic at the University of Alabama at Birmingham. “You know, I can’t – that’s just the nature of people. They all have their own opinions.”

The first vaccine up for review in the United States will be the one produced by Pfizer. It will go before a Food and Drug Administration panel next week. Experts expect the agency to grant emergency use authorization shortly after that.

The Alabama Department of Public Health on Thursday tweeted that the precise date that the state will get its share of the vaccine has not been determined. The agency called it a “fluid situation.”

The University of South Alabama’s University Hospital will be among the first institutions in Alabama to receive the Pfizer vaccine because it has the capability of storing the doses at the super-cold temperature that they require.

USA Health officials said they are preparing to roll out vaccinations for health care workers but still have not been told key details, such as how many doses it will receive and when they will arrive.

Mobile County Health Department epidemiologist Scott Chavers said if the first doses are ready to go Jan. 1, it will take at least a month to vaccinate the health care workers.

“That’s assuming 100 percent, you know, willingness to take the vaccine,” he told FOX10 News.

And that is far from assured. Goepfert, the UAB vaccine expert, said his best guess is that maybe 80 percent of health care workers will get the two-shot regimen in the first round.

“The influenza vaccine the uptake isn’t 100 percent, and even in places like UAB that mandate that you get an influenza vaccine every year,” he said. “And if you don’t get if you don’t have proof of an influenza vaccine, you’re supposed to wear a mask. Of course, now we have to wear a mask anyway.”

Polls have shown fairly significant hesitation in the general public, with concerns including side effects and the truncated review process. Even health care workers are not all sold. A survey sponsored recently by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found that more than a third of health workers said they were not likely to get the vaccine.

Dr. George Koulianos, the outgoing president of the Medical Society of Mobile County, said health care workers are not immune from the influences that have driven reluctance among some of the public. But he added that he believes opposition will recede.

“I think as we get closer to the vaccine and the public sees how thoroughly the vaccine is vetted, including health care workers, that’s going to create a lot of reassurance,” he said. “There is no more thorough vetting of medicine in the world than American medicine.”

Koulianos said hesitation among some health care workers is a “reflection of the society we are living in.”

He also noted the compressed timeline.

“Science played out in real time here,” he said. “And science is filled with gray.”

Dr. Ben Schrubbe, a family care physician in Daphne, said he was a bit surprised by the number of health care workers who are skeptical of the virus. He said all of the doctors in his office are eager to get protection from the deadly virus. He predicted attitudes will change as the disease affects more people.

“As things get worse – and they are getting worse and will get worse … I really think more people will be in favor of it,” he said.

Schrubbe said the vaccines are mRNA vaccines, which induce cells to make proteins to trigger an immune response to the disease. This new way of making vaccines will “revolutionize vaccines down the road,” he said.

“But it is a new technology,” he added. “And people do get nervous about that.”

As COVID-19 vaccines come into wider use, employers are likely to grapple with whether to try to force employees to get the vaccine. Goepfert said vaccines cannot be mandatory as long as they have only emergency use authorization.

Goepfert said medical employers probably could take steps like prohibiting non-compliant employees from working in sensitive areas, and some legal experts have contended that a mandate might pass muster.

Casandra Andrews, a spokeswoman for the USA Heath, said the system does not intend to impose a mandate on its workers.

“We’re developing a plan, and at this point, it’s going to be voluntary once it’s available and approved,” she said.