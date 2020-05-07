Jennifer Axsmith is the widow of University of South Alabama professor Dr. Brian Axsmith. Axsmith passed away Tuesday after contracting COVID-19.

His wife, Jennifer Axsmith said she's trying to be strong because she wants everyone to know how serious this virus is now. She said if it comes knocking at the door of your home, it might be too late.

“Even though all I wanna do is go and run out somewhere and run around and scream," she said.

Unimaginable, unfathomable, unexpected. This is life as Axsmith now knows it after losing her husband just 2 days ago. She said his symptoms started April 14th and they were minor.

"Just started coughing and sneezing has history of pneumonia. Started getting better after antibiotics and cough syrup," Jennifer explained.

Axsmith said her husband was progressing but after a second round of antibiotics, things got worse.

“He started to decline fast. He was having problems breathing at home. He was having problems getting out of bed. He was so lethargic,” she said.

Axsmith said she brought here husband to the hospital and that was the last time she saw him in person. She said he was put on a respirator while there and started to progress, but the next day things took a turn for the worst.

Her last message from him, included a picture of him in the hospital room. It was the last time she would see him alive.

“When the doctor called at 4 o’clock the day before he passed saying that they didn’t expect him to make it through the night, I couldn’t go to the hospital. I wasn’t even to say goodbye. His son wasn’t even able to say goodbye,” Axsmith explained.

Dr. Axsmith was a well known professor with many accomplishments. His wife said he was also a bass guitarist who was known and loved around Mobile in the music scene.

He was also a father to a 17-year-old son.

"I’ve lost a companion that for 10 years was right there with me," she said.

She said, he was her, she was him, they were one.

"Part of you, they stay with you, but part of you loses a good whole when that person goes,” Jennifer added.

Although grieving, she's standing strong, speaking up about the dangers of the virus.

“For anyone that thinks that COVID is being overblown," she added. "It’s different when it hits somebody that you know. Its different when it hits your household.”

Dr. Axsmith will never be forgotten. In fact, his name is engraved in the bell tower at University of South Alabama.

There is a GoFundMe in his honor, click here to support.