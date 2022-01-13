MOBILE, Ala. (WALA)- You've heard of people losing their sense of taste and smell with COVID-19. Well, for some, the virus makes nearly everything they eat, taste disgusting instead!

It's a rare, long term side effect that's making life miserable for at least two women in Mobile County. They say almost everything they try to eat just makes them sick. Both women described it the same way. Even their favorite foods, they said, taste like old, rotten meat.

Rachel Collins in Grand Bay said, "I went from 185, I'm down to 150 now in just the past five months."

Haley Henderson in Mobile said, "I've lost about 10 pounds in the past few months just from not eating as much, because it's miserable to eat."

Henderson and Collins are experiencing a side effect of COVID-19 called parosmia.

"It's like rotten meat," said Henderson. "I can't really explain it. It just taste like something has gone bad."

"It would realistically smell like rotting foods," Collins added.

Parosmia is a phenomenon where, instead of something smelling or tasting pleasant, it's foul.

Henderson said she throws up daily because of it.

She said, "I am in a constant state of nausea and when I went to the doctor about it, they said it was because of my COVID-19 experience. When I asked them how long it could last, they were like 'up to a year, we don't really know because it's so new.' I was like, oh my gosh!"

Collins who is a chef, said chicken tastes the worst to her. She said sometimes it can all be debilitating.

"Like it literally has made me depressed to the point where I've curled up in a ball and started crying because I couldn't eat my favorite Thai foods," said Collins.

Dr. Rendi Murphree with the Mobile County Health Department said there's no treatment for Parosmia and there's also no exact timeline on when Collins and Henderson's smell and taste will return to normal.

"I'm really hoping that maybe if there's enough stories getting out there, maybe they'll start trying to do some kind of research on it," Collins said.

About the only things the two tell me they can keep down, Ensure nutrition drinks and toast.

Collins said she can't even wear perfume anymore because it smells so bad to her.