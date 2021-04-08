Even though Alabama's mask mandate expires Friday, Gov. Kay Ivey says the state is shifting to personal responsibility in the fight against COVID-19.
After Friday, when there's no more government mandate, "I will continue to wear my mask around others," Ivey said. "I strongly urge fellow citizens to use common sense/personal responsibility."
Ivey says she is encouraging people to wear the mask in public and respect businesses that might still require them.
It's part of the state's new Safer Apart order that lifts restrictions on athletic events, facilities, restaurants, entertainment venues and non-work related gatherings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.