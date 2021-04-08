Vaccine and Press Conference

In this Dec. 21, 2020 photograph, Gov. Kay Ivey is pictured after having received a COVID-19 vaccine at Baptist Hospital in Montgomery, Ala. RN Donna Pugh administered the governor’s vaccine. Alabama State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris and State Chief Medical Officer Dr. Mary McIntyre received the vaccine and joined the governor during her brief media availability. (Governor's Office/Hal Yeager)

Even though Alabama's mask mandate expires Friday, Gov. Kay Ivey says the state is shifting to personal responsibility in the fight against COVID-19.

After Friday, when there's no more government mandate, "I will continue to wear my mask around others," Ivey said. "I strongly urge fellow citizens to use common sense/personal responsibility."

Ivey says she is encouraging people to wear the mask in public and respect businesses that might still require them.

It's part of the state's new Safer Apart order that lifts restrictions on athletic events, facilities, restaurants, entertainment venues and non-work related gatherings.

