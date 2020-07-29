With daily COVID-19 cases still high, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey on Wednesday extended her “Safer at Home” order to the end of August, with minor modifications.

Ivey also extended the mandatory mask mandate through Aug. 31.

“While no one enjoys wearing a mask, I’ll be the first to tell you, because of the help and support we’ve from our friends in retail and business, I believe we are making progress in this arena,” she said. “Y’all, we just must remain vigilant if we’re going to get our kids back in school and keep our economy open.”

Ivey specified that wearing masks will be mandatory from second grade through college, whenever possible.

Individuals will continue to be required to wear a mask or other facial covering when in public and in close contact with other people, as described in the order. This amended order extends until Aug. 31 at 5 p.m.

Alabama State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris acknowledged past “mixed messages’’ on masks from public health officials – including himself. But he urged people to follow the current advice.

“Today, there’s no argument about whether these are effective,” he said. “Physicians and public health officials and medical researchers all have a consensus that this is the best tool that we have right now for preventing transmission of disease, short of everyone being locked in their house.”

The governor said she respects the decision of some systems – such as the Mobile County Public School System – to begin the school year with online learning only. But she made clear she believes it should be a temporary measure.

“You should be looking to phase back into in-person classroom participation if at all possible,” she said.

Harris recited the latest numbers – 81,687 total cases, 1,493 deaths and roughly 10,000 total hospitalizations. He noted that nearly 1,600 people were hospitalized Tuesday, close to the record high.

Harris said he hopes data from the last few days point to a leveling off.

“It’s a little early for us to say that. I would say overall those numbers are not yet particularly encouraging,” he said. “I think we are still continuing to see fallout from July 4th holiday.”

Harris said hospitals so far are managing the surge in patients. But he added that a team from the Alabama National Guard is assessing sites across the state for possible “pop-up hospitals” if needed.

“All those factors have to be considered,” he said. “It’s not just a single number.”

But Ivey rejected the idea of another widescale lockdown of the economy.

“The bottom line is we just simply do not need to close our businesses, if at all possible,” she said. “We need to keep our people being able to earn a good livelihood, keep the economy going. ’Cause without a good livelihood, you can’t have much of a life.”