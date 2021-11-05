Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey on Friday signed into law legislative measures targeting the federal COVID-19 vaccine mandate.
Ivey tweeted the following on the matter:
Alabamians – including those like myself who are pro-vaccine – are adamantly against this weaponization of the federal government, which is why we simply must fight this any way we know how. That is exactly why I have signed Senate Bills 9 and 15 into law.
If @POTUS presses on with these mandates, the country’s economy will suffer for it. Alabamians shouldn't have to choose between putting food on the table & getting this shot. Alabama will not stand idly by & allow the Biden Administration to get away with this.
Senate Bill 9 requires employers to allow individuals to claim medical or religious exemptions from a coronavirus vaccine.
Senate Bill 15 establishes that a minor may not receive a COVID-19 vaccine without parental consent.
