Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey on Friday signed into law legislative measures targeting the federal COVID-19 vaccine mandate.

Ivey tweeted the following on the matter:

Alabamians – including those like myself who are pro-vaccine – are adamantly against this weaponization of the federal government, which is why we simply must fight this any way we know how. That is exactly why I have signed Senate Bills 9 and 15 into law.

If @POTUS presses on with these mandates, the country’s economy will suffer for it. Alabamians shouldn't have to choose between putting food on the table & getting this shot. Alabama will not stand idly by & allow the Biden Administration to get away with this.