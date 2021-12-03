Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey today submitted a formal letter to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration opposing the Biden administration’s vaccine mandate for companies with more than 100 employees.

In the letter, Ivey urges OSHA to discontinue these provisions “sooner, rather than later.”

The governor's office says the move is part of Ivey's continued efforts on behalf of Alabamians to fight what the office is calling an overreach by the federal government.

The governor issued the following statement:

“Alabama is standing strong in our fight against the overreaching, un-American Biden vaccine mandates. President Trump said it well in an interview yesterday morning. The Biden Administration is driving distrust and anxieties about this vaccine. As I have stated countless times, Alabamians and Americans alike should never have to choose between getting this shot and putting food on the tables for their families. We are fighting these mandates every step of the way, any way we know how.”

Ivey's office says that, as part of her pushback against the vaccine mandates, Ivey issued Executive Order 724 to fight vaccine mandates issued by the federal government and signed legislation to further solidify Alabama’s commitment to opposing these mandates.

As well, Alabama is suing the Biden administration on three fronts. The governor's office says Ivey has stated that the courts are where the battle will be won.

President Joe Biden in has imposed stringent new vaccine rules on federal workers, large employers and health care staff in a sweeping attempt to contain the coronavirus.