The Jackson County Sheriff's Department in Mississippi on Wednesday announced the loss of one of its own.

Cpl. Robert Verzal died Sunday after being hospitalized several weeks with COVID-19, the department said. He was 39 years old and was with the sheriff's department for 10 years.

Verzal was the lead correctional deputy at the adult detention center in Jackson County.

Funeral arrangements include visitation from 10 a.m. to noon at Heritage Funeral Home at 9721 Highway 65 in Moss Point. A service will be held from noon to 12:30 p.m. with burial following at Jackson County Memorial Park in Pascagoula.

"We are all very saddened by Deputy Verzal's passing," said Sheriff Mike Ezell. "We at the sheriff's department have lost a loved and respected member of our family. I ask that you please keep Corporal Verzal's wife, Julie, their family and friends, and his fellow deputies in your prayers."