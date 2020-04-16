New Orleans Jazz Fest postponed to fall

NEW ORLEANS (WALA) -- With the COVID-19 pandemic continuing to evolve, and out of an abundance of caution for the health and safety of the community, Jazz Fest 2020 organizers say they festival will not occur this fall.

Work has already begun on the presentation of next year's Jazz Fest during its traditional springtime period. The New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival will take place April 22-May 2, 2021.

2020 tickets will be valid for next year's Jazz Fest. Purchasers of 2020 tickets will receive notification no later than April 22 regarding the refund process if they cannot attend in 2021.

