NEW ORLEANS (WALA) -- With the COVID-19 pandemic continuing to evolve, and out of an abundance of caution for the health and safety of the community, Jazz Fest 2020 organizers say they festival will not occur this fall.
Work has already begun on the presentation of next year's Jazz Fest during its traditional springtime period. The New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival will take place April 22-May 2, 2021.
2020 tickets will be valid for next year's Jazz Fest. Purchasers of 2020 tickets will receive notification no later than April 22 regarding the refund process if they cannot attend in 2021.
'Where's my money?' Glitches prevent direct deposit stimulus payments from reaching Americans on time
Didn't get your stimulus payment yet? You're not alone.
President Trump and members of the Coronavirus Task Force hold a press briefing for April 16th.
GULF SHORES, Ala. (WALA) -- The City of Gulf Shores said it wants to allow small businesses …
With so many struggling to make ends meet during the COVID-19 pandemic, Spire says it is par…
FOX10 News has learned that plans are underway to set up a major food distribution site in Mobile.
A new “Claim Tracker” launched Thursday by the Alabama Department of Labor has informed some…
Data Source: Alabama Department of Public Health Infectious Diseases & Outbreaks Divisio…
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.