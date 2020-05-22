The Jefferson County Department of Health on Friday issued stricter orders for entertainment venues.
Thursday, May 21, Alabama Governor Kay Ivey relaxed restrictions on entertainment venues allowing them to reopen Friday afternoon.
However, Jefferson County officials said they have seen an increasing number of new cases and hospitalizations of COVID-19 cases daily. They say since May 8, there have been at least 30 newly recorded deaths of people with COVID-19.
Jefferson County Health Officer Dr. Mark Wilson issued certain stricter provisions of the May 8, "Safer at Home Order" regarding entertainment venues.
From May 22, 2020 until midnight June 6, 2020, the following businesses, venues and activities shall not take place and will remain closed to spectators, audiences members, or members of the public.
The venues are as follows:
Nightclubs
Concert Venue
Theaters
Auditoriums
Performing Arts Centers
Tourist Attractions (museums and planetariums)
Race Tracks
Indoor Children’s Play areas
Adult Entertainment Venues
Casinos
Bingo Halls
Venues operated by social clubs
