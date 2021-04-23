U.S. jobless claims have hit a pandemic low.
Claims for unemployment benefits went down more than expected last week. Some 547,0900 American workers filed for jobless claims last week.
That's the lowest amount since the COVID-10 pandemic started.
It's a sign for economists the labor market is recovering, but they say the road ahead may still be bumpy.
Jobless claims rose in two of the past three weeks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.