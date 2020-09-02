MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – Shut down for nearly half a year, jury trials are coming back in Alabama this year.

Like everything in the COVID-19 era, they won’t be the same.

Judicial officials in Mobile and Baldwin counties have taken steps to reconfigure buildings and change the way trials operate to try to prevent the novel coronavirus from spreading.

When jurors report for duty Sept. 14, it will not be at Government Plaza initially but at the Mobile Civic Center Theater where is more room for them to spread out. There, 15-juror panels will be called separately to walk the two blocks to the court, where lawyers will select the ones to decide the cases.

Mobile County Presiding Circuit Judge Michael Youngpeter told FOX10 News that once a trial starts, jurors will not be seated in the box. They be spread out in the gallery where the public usually sits, each juror sitting in an assigned seat marked by number.

“There’s just no way to socially distance in that short, small an area,” he said. “So, we are having them, essentially out there where the public would normally view the trial. … We’ll be able to keep the jurors more than 6 feet apart throughout the course of the proceedings.”

The plan is similar in Baldwin County. Like in Mobile County, officials at the courthouse in Bay Minette will use a new online system that will allow people called for jury duty to be qualified – and ask to be excused from duty – electronically.

“We’re not doing what I call a cattle call,” said Baldwin County Presiding Circuit Judge J. Clark Stankoski, referring to the large throng of jurors crammed into the courthouse at the start of a trial week.

Also like Mobile, Baldwin County jurors will hear evidence spread throughout the courtroom.

“It will be a little awkward for lawyers to be talking to the gallery instead of the jury box,” Stankoski said.

Youngpeter agreed: “there’s concern about that from the lawyers’ point of view; no doubt about it.”

First up in Mobile will be the murder trial of Iseral Bernard Hall, accused with a co-defendant in a 2016 slaying. It will be the only trial that week and serve as a sort of test case. Then, the court will take a week off before slowing ramping up the number in subsequent weeks.

Youngpeter said lawyers will question and select potential jurors in two large rooms – the jury assembly room on the eighth floor of Government Plaza and the ceremonial courtroom on the mezzanine level. He said the public will be able to watch trials on large video monitors in adjacent courtrooms.

And instead of retiring to a small jury deliberation room to review the evidence, jurors will do their work in the same courtroom where the trial occurred – closed to everyone else.

Mobile County court officials have taken other steps to limit the risk. Plexiglass has been installed at the judge’s bench in each courtroom and occupancy on elevators will be limited to four.

Youngpeter said the judges rejected the idea of adding additional alternate jurors as a hedge against someone contracting the virus mid-trial.

“It’s really a double-edged sword. I mean, the more people you bring in, the more likelihood, the harder it is to socially distance everybody,” he said. “And the reality of it is, if someone gets sick, it’s gonna blow gone blow the trial up. I mean there’s just, there’s no way we’re gonna say, ‘Well, hopefully no one else go it.’ It’s likely.”

Youngpeter said in normal times, about one person for every two who gets a summons to jury duty answers the call. To compensate for what likely is to be a higher opt-out rate, the judge said more people will be called.

Mobile County District Attorney Ashley Rich said she worries it will be hard to stroke juries.

“It is very important that the public understands that safety measures have been put in place for them to come down and serve on jury duty,” she said.

Stankoski said the interruption of jury trials did not significantly add to a backlog, particularly on the criminal side.

“We’re not in an emergency situation,” he said.

Youngpeter said the dockets are in pretty good shape in Mobile, too. He noted that the court typically takes a break from trials in the summer, anyway.

Rich described the situation in more urgent terms. She said nearly 3,700 felony cases have been charged since March 15.

“We are incredibly backed up,” she said. “We were backed up before. And now, it’s gonna take another year.”

Rich said the gears of justice slow well beyond the defendants who could not be tried in the past six months. Without the threat of a trial hanging over defendants, prosecutors lose leverage to negotiate plea bargains, she said.

“Criminal defendants don’t want to plead guilty,” she said. “They don’t want to admit their guilt unless there's 12 members of the jury that are about to walk in and determine their guilt or innocence and so if we don't have jury members to come down, community members to come down and serve on jury duty, then there's no pressure for the criminal defendants to do the right thing.”