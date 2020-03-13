MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The 13th Judicial Circuit on Thursday announced that all jury trials for March and April are suspended due to concerns related to the coronavirus outbreak sweeping the world and nation.
A statement from the presiding judge says the move was made to ensure the safety of citizens and to protect them from risks associated with COVID-19.
Those summoned for jury duty during the months of March and April should not report to jury duty during their assigned week.
The court also requests that, unless you are a party to a case being heard to Mobile Government Plaza, you should remain at home or away from the courthouse.
At this time, Mobile Government Plaza remains open for all other business except jury trials.
On Friday, the Mobile County District Attorney's Office issues a news release informing the public that the DA's office remains open at this time.
Representatives of the DA's office will continue to be in court to conduct bond hearings, preliminary hearings and motion dockets, the news release states. Other services provided by the office will continue as well.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.