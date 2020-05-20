BILOXI, Miss (WALA) -- The countdown is on until Mississippi Coast casinos can start taking bets, more than two months after the casinos were forced to shut their doors to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

Casinos can reopen starting tomorrow at 8am.

“It’s going to be a different experience when you walk through the door, but you want your customers and team members to feel safe and secure when they come back,” said Kim Goetz with the IP Casino.

Gone are the days of crowded slot machine rows. Certain games will be shut off to give players more distance.

Table games are also changing at Mississippi casinos to keep players apart.

“Normally you would do 5-6 players at a table with the social distancing guidelines we received it will be a maximum of three and on a craps table where you have double sides, you’ll have three on each side,” Goetz said.

The Scarlet Pearl is doing things a little differently. They have put up plexiglass barriers at their table games and slots. The goal to give an added sense of security for customers.

“We have created all of these social distancing panels in an effort to be able to open as many units as possible. That said, it’s still every other slot machine and only three people at a table game,” said LuAnn Pappas the CEO at the Scarlet Pearl.

The Scarlet Pearl will also temperature check every guest who walks through their door.

At the IP, their gamble to open up seems to be paying off.

“We’ve been pleasantly surprised,” Goetz said. “The calls making reservations as soon as we opened the hotel really surprised us with the volume that we received we do anticipate being sold out this weekend.”

While not mandatory, you are strongly encouraged to wear a mask at all Mississippi casinos.

Gaming floors can start opening as early as 8 am on Thursday, but not all are.

Here is a list when all 12 coast casinos are set to open their doors.