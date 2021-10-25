MOBILE, Ala (WALA) -- Bethany Anthony is a West Mobile mom of 4, she is counting down until her final two kids can get vaccinated.

“We do all of our vaccinations,” she said. “This for me is just one more vaccination that we’re trying to keep us safe, our community safe.”

FDA vaccine advisors are set to meet Tuesday to decide whether to recommend the Pfizer vaccine for kids 5 to 11.

An FDA report released late last week found the benefits of the vaccine outweighs the risk. Anthony says her family has been extremely cautious the last year and a half because some have pre-existing conditions.

“My 5-year-old, she wants to do dance she just wants to be around other people,” she said. “At her age she touches everything. I want her to be safe and i just want them to be able to live more normal.”

The kid-sized version requires two doses, given three weeks apart. Each are a third of a normal dose. Pfizer says it is about 90% effective against symptomatic infection.

“To hear that the efficacy numbers are good, I totally recommend it for anyone especially a child to get vaccinated,” said Dr. Nina Ford Johnsons, a Mobile Pediatrician.

Dr. Ford Johnson says even though cases have been dropping recently, people, including children are getting sick. In the last two weeks, 17 kids between 5 and 11 tested positive for COVID in Mobile County. That is roughly 5% of the confirmed cases in the time period.

“I totally recommend it because we don’t know what’s on the horizon,” Dr. Ford Johnson said. “We saw that the Delta Variant did cause serious problems with our community. So, this virus may mutate again and cause something even more deadly than that.”

Full emergency approval could come next week and the first children to receive their shots could be fully protected by Christmas.

Anthony says her 5 and 11-year-old have been waiting months for it and they will get a shot as soon as they can.

“I feel confident they would not be putting it out there for our children if wasn’t safe,” she said.

A recent Kaiser Family Foundation survey in September found about a third of parents in the 5 to 11 age group says they would take a wait and see approach and another third of parents say they would let their kids get the vaccine right away.

On Monday, Moderna also announced that its vaccine for school-aged children is highly effective and will be submitting it to the FDA soon.

Experts say the best thing to do is to talk to your doctor to decide what is best for you.