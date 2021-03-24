MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – The family of a woman who died from COVID-19 has sued Knollwood Nursing Home, where she undergoing physical therapy rehabilitation.

The plaintiff initially filed the wrongful-death lawsuit in Mobile County Circuit Court last month, but the nursing home this week asked that it be transferred to federal court.

The civil complaint centers on Edna Holman, who contracted COVID-19 in May and died on June 24. The suit alleges that Knollwood staff put her in a room with a patient that staffers knew “or should have known” was infected with the novel coronavirus.

The complaint alleges that Knollwood, therapy director Stacie Mroczko and business office manager Leslie McDuffie “deviated from the standard of care” by failing to “properly monitor, assess and recognize that Holman was at risk for contracting COVID-19 and to ensure that any proper interventions were put into place and followed.”

The suit also accuses Knollwood of failing to have enough staff or train employees adequately.

Lawyers for Knollwood cited the Public Readiness and Emergency Preparedness (PREP) Act, a law passed during the George W. Bush administration that gives the federal courts jurisdiction over litigation related to a dispute involving a declaration made by the secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services. This was done in March 2020 for COVID-19.

“At the very least, the matter of our nation’s statutory response to the global COVID-19 pandemic is one that presents a substantial, embedded question of federal law and invokes this Court’s jurisdiction,” defense attorneys wrote.

The PREP Act also could play a prominent role in the outcome of the case in federal court. Long-term care facilities have argued elsewhere that the law grants immunity.

Last month, a federal judge in California ruled that the PREP Act gives legal immunity to Sunrise Villa Bradford, an assisted living and memory care community in Placentia where the plaintiff lived. The lawsuit alleged that the facility was liable for the man’s death because it failed to properly train the staff or implement proper infection-control measures.

Knollwood was the site of one of Mobile County’s largest COVID-19 outbreaks.

According to federal records, 14 residents have died from COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.