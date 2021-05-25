The Mobile County Health Department and Family Health want people to ‘Know B4U Go.’

Free COVID-19 testing is available for anyone looking to travel or gather over the Memorial Day holiday.

Rapid tests are available Monday through Friday at the Newburn Health Center at 248 Cox Street from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Testing is also available at the Keeler Memorial Building at 251 North Bayou Street in Downtown Mobile on Wednesdays and Fridays from 8 a.m. to noon and 12:30 to 4 p.m.

Testing is free for all ages. Results are provided within 15 to 30 minutes while you wait. No appointments are necessary.

Check MCHDcares.com for more information on COVID-19 vaccination events.