MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- COVID concerns forcing the Alabama Alcohol Beverage Control Board to issue an emergency order Monday for bars and restaurants and other entities to cut off alcohol sales at 11 p.m.

Bar owners say it's a double-edged sword. While they understand that public health is a priority -- they also have to pay the bills.

"It's yet another blow in the onion peel that is COVID," said Matt Golden, Loda Bier Garten Owner.

Already operating under the 50% capacity rule, Golden says the new emergency order will hurt.

"It's a shock. We do a tremendous amount of business -- myself and all of my colleagues from a 11 p.m. on. So First and foremost -- we understand the concern. The concern is real -- it's there. But at this point we've got people at the ABC Board -- who are not in our industry -- who aren't even consulting us who are making decisions for our industry," said Golden.

Bar employees and patrons don't see the change in hours -- making a huge dent in lowering Alabama's COVID numbers.

"In all honesty, it doesn't matter if you cut it off at 8 in the evening or let people drink until 4 in the morning -- it really has something to do with social cleanliness, hygiene. You can have five people on the street or you can have 100, but if somebody is not washing their hands -- it wouldn't matter when you get a drink," said "Rooster" -- bartender at the Cigar Club.

"If they're with a group of friends -- they're going to go to somebody's house and congregate there. They may not be in a bar, but they are in somebody's backyard or house. They're still in close quarters. So it doesn't really change much in my opinion," said one woman.

While it's not a total bar shutdown like Louisiana and California -- the new rule -- has bar owners like Golden demanding the state do more to help them survive.

"The $15,000 from Governor Ivey in the 'Revive Alabama' grant that's pennies compared to what bars and restaurants need to survive. And I'm not talking about federal funding -- this needs to be on the state level. This was not mandated from the federal government -- this was from the state. So they need to come up with a plan to help ensure bars and restaurants are going to be here. We've been here for decades. We want to continue to be here and without funding and help from people -- we will not be here come Mardi Gras 2021," said Golden.

We reached out to the Governor's Office for comment but were referred to the ABC Board.

Meanwhile, the emergency order is effective immediately but will not be enforced until this Saturday -- August 1st starting at 11 p.m. On-premise consumption ending at 11:30 p.m.